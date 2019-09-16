OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.05 +8.20 +14.95%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.33 +9.11 +15.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.030 +1.15%
Mars US 3 days 55.55 -0.24 -0.43%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
Urals 4 days 57.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.99 -0.01 -0.02%
Mexican Basket 7 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Marine 4 days 58.34 -0.98 -1.65%
Murban 4 days 60.46 -0.98 -1.60%
Iran Heavy 4 days 53.32 +0.06 +0.11%
Basra Light 4 days 61.58 -0.12 -0.19%
Saharan Blend 4 days 60.73 +0.32 +0.53%
Girassol 4 days 62.20 +0.23 +0.37%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.51 +6.71 +16.86%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.80 -0.24 -0.56%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 48.85 -0.24 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 17 days 55.25 -0.24 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.30 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.10 -0.24 -0.50%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.75 -0.24 -0.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.75 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.05 -0.24 -0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 45.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.80 -0.24 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.75 -0.24 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 5 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
Saudis Shut Arab Light Oil Pipeline To Bahrain After Attacks

Three Essential Factors For Oil Prices In 2020

Three essential factors will determine…

Can Oil Survive The Looming Economic “Ice Age?”

A wide-spread economic recession is…

Saudis Need Deeper Cuts To Sustain $60 Oil

As a result of rising…

Platts: Oil Could Test $80 After Attacks In Saudi Arabia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Crude trading

Oil prices could test the US$80 a barrel Brent Crude price, following the attacks on the Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia this weekend, S&P Global Platts Analytics said in a note.  

The attacks on the Saudi oil facilities sparked a massive fire at a crude processing plant essential to global oil supplies. The closure impacts 5 million barrels of crude processing per day, affecting 5 percent of the world’s daily oil production.

Terrorist attacks with projectiles resulted in a production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, Saudi Aramco said on Saturday, confirming the loss of more than half of the Kingdom’s oil production.

“Work is underway to restore production and a progress update will be provided in around 48 hours,” the state-held giant—the world’s largest oil company—said in a statement on Saturday, hours after the attacks.

The now high risk premium and the sudden elimination of spare capacity adds a potential US$5-10 premium to oil prices, S&P Global Platts Analytics said, noting that “prices are likely to break out of the $55-65/b options range, more likely testing the high $70/b previously forecast, if not higher.”

On Monday, at the start of the first trading day since Saturday’s attacks, Brent Crude prices soared 20 percent at opening, surging the most on record.

Additional risk premium “could see prices test $80/b despite Saudi Arabia today claiming production and exports will not be significantly impacted,” S&P Global Platts Analytics said on Saturday. Related: U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

The attacks have also wiped out the global spare capacity, which Platts Analytics estimates to be 2.3 million barrels per day, with over 1.6 million bpd of this located in Saudi Arabia.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a brief statement on Saturday that “The IEA is monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia closely. We are in contact with the Saudi authorities as well as major producer and consumer nations. For now, markets are well supplied with ample commercial stocks.”

The expected update from Saudi Arabia and a potential timeline of restoration of production will determine the next move for oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%
