IMF Sees Oil Prices Averaging $50 In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.82 +0.21 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 32 mins 56.15 +0.24 +0.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 33 mins 2.650 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 53.41 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up Urals 35 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.78 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.78 +0.50 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.61 +0.50 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 33 mins 2.650 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 55.30 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 55.55 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 51.68 +0.38 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 57.19 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 55.24 +0.58 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 56.02 +0.39 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.16 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 40.11 +0.13 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 39.22 +0.70 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 51.77 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 53.17 +0.50 +0.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 47.77 +0.50 +1.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 46.52 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 46.52 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 48.27 +0.50 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 49.87 +0.50 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 46.52 +0.50 +1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 54.78 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 55.32 -0.72 -1.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 46.56 -0.16 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.50 -1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.86 +0.50 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 14 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 3 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 53 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 4 hours Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 5 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 15 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 7 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 8 hours Biden's Green Energy Policy
  • 8 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound On Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act

Oil Rises On Inauguration Day As Markets Eye Big Stimulus Act

Oil prices rose for a…

Saudi Arabia Starts New Bull Run In Middle East Oil

Saudi Arabia Starts New Bull Run In Middle East Oil

Saudi Arabia has set a…

Oil Rises As Physical Market Tightens

Oil Rises As Physical Market Tightens

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IMF Sees Oil Prices Averaging $50 In 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 26, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices are set to average $50 per barrel for 2021, rising by 20 percent from the average last year, but still well below the average for 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook Update on Tuesday.  

In the October update, the IMF had expected oil prices—which it calculates at the simple average of the prices of Brent, Dubai Fateh, and West Texas Intermediate crude—to average $46.70 a barrel in 2021.  

The average price of oil was $41.29 per barrel in 2020, while the IMF sees the average 2021 price at $50.03 and at $48.82 a barrel for 2022.

In the January economic update published today, the IMF sees the vaccine rollout strengthening economies in the latter half of this year.

The fund expects the global economy to grow by 5.5 percent in 2021 and by 4.2 percent in 2022, amid exceptional uncertainty.

“The 2021 forecast is revised up 0.3 percentage point relative to the previous forecast, reflecting expectations of a vaccine-powered strengthening of activity later in the year and additional policy support in a few large economies,” the IMF said in its report on Tuesday.

Last year, the global economy shrank by an estimated 3.5 percent, 0.9 percentage point higher than projected in the October forecast.

The U.S. economy is set to rise by 5.1 percent this year, following a contraction of 3.4 percent last year.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is expected to see its economy rising by 2.6 percent in 2021, recovering from a 3.9-percent slump in 2020, which was largely due to the low oil prices last year.

This year, the average price of oil will rise from the 2020 average to reflect the expected global recovery, while non-oil commodity prices are also expected to increase. Prices of metals, in particular, are forecast to accelerate strongly in 2021, according to the IMF.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rises As Physical Market Tightens
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com