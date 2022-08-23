Brent Crude Zooms Towards $100 As OPEC+ Leaks That It May Cut Production Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.49 +3.13 +3.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.61 +3.13 +3.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.663 -0.017 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.913 +0.022 +0.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.913 +0.022 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 54 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 54 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 54 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 266 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 54 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 54 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 54 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 70.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 14 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

WTI oil prices have given…

Oil Prices Rally As Traders Focus On Tight Supply Outlook

Oil Prices Rally As Traders Focus On Tight Supply Outlook

Crude oil prices resumed their…

Oil Dips As Fear Of Recession Prevails On Market

Oil Dips As Fear Of Recession Prevails On Market

After two days of gains,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Crude Zooms Towards $100 As OPEC+ Leaks That It May Cut Production Again

By ZeroHedge - Aug 23, 2022, 10:10 AM CDT
  • Crude oil prices rallied on Tuesday morning as OPEC+ leaked that it may cut oil production 'when and if Iranian production returns'.
  • New OPEC+ output cuts could promptly offset any incremental production from Iran.
  • Uncertainty about the Iran nuclear deal continues to keep markets on edge.
Join Our Community

Two months ago, we said that with oil tumbling from its post-Ukraine war highs, it's only a matter of time before OPEC+ makes a mockery of the Biden-MBS "amicable" fistbump...

... and resumes cutting output.

And then, just 2 weeks ago, we followed up with the clearest hint yet that OPEC is about to cut output in "OPEC Sets The Stage For Output Cuts, Sees Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus In Clash With IEA Forecast"

We were, of course, proven right last night when Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman echoed what we discussed back in July in "Inside The Oil Market's Jekyll-And-Hyde Moment", when he said that the “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from fundamentals and OPEC+ may be forced to cut production.

The paper and physical markets have become increasingly more disconnected,” he said in response to written questions from Bloomberg News.

The news was enough to spark a powerful reversal in the increasingly disconnected from reality paper price of oil, which had tumbled amid the now daily bullshit reports of an "imminent" Iran deal (narrator: there will be no new Iran/JCPOA deal) but finally soared from a post-Ukraine war low of $85 earlier this week...

... and Brent is on the verge of rising back over $100.

Fast forward to today when moments ago WTI hit a fresh session high over $94 when Bloomberg's OPEC+ output cut story was reaffirmed, this time from Reuters, which moments ago reported that OPEC+ would lean toward an oil output cut when and if Iranian production returns. In other words, OPEC+ will promptly offset any incremental production from Iran, which of course, is a non-starter, since Iran already sells all of its production to China and instead all that will happen is that Iran's 50mm barrels of offshore storage will hit the market in a one time event.

Furthermore, as noted above, there will not actually be an Iran deal as both sides benefit from an indefinite stalemate (as Goldman explained), but the mere risk has caused oil to tumble about $20. Well no more, as it is now clear that Saudi Arabia wants a Brent price in the triple digits, and it will easily achieve it one way or another, whether through incremental increases in Chinese demand - which will come back sooner or later - or through a decline in supply.

The funniest thing about the above, is just how much of a non-factor Biden's demands for more output will prove to be. Yes, OPEC+ agreed to its smallest every production boost last month. But it is Biden's push for an Iran deal that has prompted OPEC+ to leak the news that any more progress on an Iran deal will not be tolerated by OPEC+ which will more than offset any incremental Iran output gains.

Bottom line: we have seen the lows for oil, and with the US SPR drain almost over, we are looking at far higher oil and gas prices from here.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw
Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices

Disappointing Chinese Demand Takes Toll On Oil Prices
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com