Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 75.47 -1.74 -2.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.575 -0.014 -0.53%

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.07 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.03 +1.64 +2.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.08 -1.88 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 512 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.53 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.15 -1.61 -1.97%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.89 -1.56 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.30 -2.11 -2.50%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.97 -1.76 -2.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.82 -1.69 -2.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.22 -1.69 -2.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.47 -1.69 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.62 -1.69 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.32 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.62 -1.69 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.57 -1.69 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.92 -1.69 -2.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.09 -3.78 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.99 +1.49 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.40 +0.76 +0.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.29 +1.47 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.25 +1.48 +2.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +1.50 +2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.90 -2.10 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 +0.89 +1.09%

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism.

Wind-Powered North Sea Natural Gas Project Halted Over Emissions Uncertainty

By Tatiana Serova - Apr 26, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
  • A Dutch court has suspended a proposed gas drilling and extraction project in the North Sea due to the uncertain impact of nitrogen compound emissions.
  • The offshore gas project was designed to run entirely on wind energy and was issued the final permit by the Dutch government in June 2022.
  • The natural gas extraction project, proposed by ONE-Dyas with an investment of over $552 million, is suspended until a new court ruling in September 2023.
A court in the Netherlands has suspended a project for natural gas drilling and extraction in the North Sea due to potential environmental damage.  

The offshore gas project, proposed by Netherlands-based company ONE-Dyas, was approved by the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate in June last year. The Dutch government issued the final permit for the proposed gas field, thus allowing the production of natural gas from the N05-A field and surrounding fields in the North Sea. The N05-A platform is located in the North Sea, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the islands of Borkum, Rottumerplaat, and Schiermonnikoog.

A thorough environmental review of the project was made before its approval, and the field is designed to run entirely on wind energy from the nearby Riffgat wind farm, which would further reduce the emissions. 

However, Dutch judges halted the project on Wednesday, citing the uncertain impact of nitrogen compound emissions associated with the rig and gas extraction, Dutch media report. 

“We will look at the options in the coming week,” the operator of the project, ONE-Dyas, said, commenting on the court ruling to broadcaster NOS.

ONE-Dyas, together with its partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, took in September 2022 the final investment decision (FID) to develop the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment of more than $552 million (500 million euros), which is the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the past 15 years. 

In September, Chris de Ruyter van Steveninck, CEO of ONE-Dyas, said, “This is an important step for the energy supply of the Netherlands and Germany, providing safe and responsible domestic natural gas.” 

“We have agreed to produce natural gas from the GEMS area only as long as there is domestic demand for natural gas in the Netherlands and Germany.” 

The field is scheduled to begin production in 2024, but work on the project will now have to stop until a new court ruling in September 2023. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova

Tatiana Serova is a freelance journalist and a Masters' student in International Energy and Journalism.

More Info

