What’s Next For Very Volatile Natural Gas Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 53.28 +0.30 +0.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.91 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.555 +0.009 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 53.88 +0.77 +1.45%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 29 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.67 +0.62 +1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.555 +0.009 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.13 +0.94 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 55.29 +0.96 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 52.11 +0.72 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.49 +0.72 +1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.31 +0.92 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 +0.84 +1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 41.98 +0.56 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.98 +0.56 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 53.38 +0.56 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 47.98 +0.56 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 48.48 +0.56 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 50.08 +0.56 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 56.17 -1.28 -2.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 46.93 +0.62 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.88 +0.62 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.07 +0.82 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 3 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 36 mins The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 21 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Is the Chinese CCP Following the Left's Leadership, or the Left Following the CCP's?
  • 2 days https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 2 days Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 1 hour JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days CNN's Jake Tapper questions double amputee purple heart recipient GOP Rep's commitment to democracy. Tapper is a disgrace.
  • 20 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Western Companies Abandon Russia-Led Nord Stream 2 Project

Shell Restarts Production At Huge Prelude Project As LNG Prices Soar

Shell Restarts Production At Huge Prelude Project As LNG Prices Soar

Shell has restarted production of…

Why President Biden Won’t Be Bad For Natural Gas

Why President Biden Won’t Be Bad For Natural Gas

While there has been a…

LNG Price Boom Obliterates Rally In Bitcoin

LNG Price Boom Obliterates Rally In Bitcoin

Spot prices of liquefied natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next For Very Volatile Natural Gas Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 20, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Last week’s record-high spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia may not hold for long, but the surge could be a sign of what the future holds for natural gas prices globally.

The growing LNG trade and the growing importance of LNG on the global gas markets have upended the way part of global gas supply is traded and has made regional gas markets more interconnected. When spot LNG prices rally in north Asia, LNG sellers rush to send cargoes there, leaving fewer LNG supply going to Europe, where natural gas prices rise in a generally tighter market.  

Gas Markets Increasingly Interconnected

This happened at the start of 2021, when surging spot LNG prices in Asia incentivized cargoes going to the region, instead of to Europe, and sent UK prompt wholesale gas prices to a two-year high amid unusually freezing temperatures across Britain.  

The cold snap raised gas demand in the UK, but fewer LNG arrivals tightened the market, sending wholesale gas prices surging.

The cold spell with temperatures below seasonal norms in most of the northern hemisphere, from Madrid to Tokyo, was the main culprit for soaring spot LNG prices. Yet, the rally also showed that regional gas prices are no longer isolated within their respective region. These days with rising LNG trade globally, when Asia sneezes, Europe catches a cold.

To be sure, most of the LNG traded globally is under long-term contracts linked to oil prices.

But this leaves the spot LNG market more vulnerable to price volatility because of the smaller traded volumes and reduced flexibility to respond to market imbalances compared to other energy commodities, as Financial Times’ Energy Editor David Sheppard notes.

Higher Gas Prices Volatility Could Lie Ahead

While last week’s all-time high spot LNG prices in Asia will not last with the coming of warmer weather, the price spike could be a sign of what’s coming for global gas and LNG markets—higher volatility and generally, higher gas prices.

“While contract gas prices have been low and relatively stable in recent years, this is unlikely to last,” Bruce Robertson, Energy Finance Analyst, Gas/LNG, at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), said in a briefing note last week.

“With lower levels of drilling, financial instability in the oil and gas industry, and low levels of industry investment, it is likely that a new era of higher prices and more volatility is upon us,” Robertson added. Related: Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits

Reduced drilling in the United States—which is now a major LNG exporter accounting for most of the increased LNG export capacity—and the poor financial state of many oil and gas companies operating in America could unsettle the relative stability of the past three years of the Henry Hub gas prices, the U.S. benchmark, which is the reference to calculate the price of U.S. LNG exports, Robertson notes.

“We may be coming to the end of an era of stable gas prices and the effects of this will reverberate globally as the U.S. is now a major exporter,” the analyst said.

The more volatile and higher gas prices could jeopardize as much as US$50 billion of gas-fired power projects in emerging South Asia LNG markets Pakistan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, according to Robertson.

IEEFA sees lower investment and reduced drilling activity leading to price spikes and volatility at a higher level than in the last three years.

“Gas customers globally can expect an unpredictable time ahead with substantially higher prices being a distinct possibility,” Robertson wrote in the note.

LNG Trade Will Only Grow In Coming Years

As LNG trade continues to grow, short-term and spot LNG contracts have increased as a share of global LNG flows. Even the long-term LNG contracts are indexed to the price of oil, which, history has shown time and again, is also a highly volatile commodity.

Despite the pandemic, LNG trade increased in 2020 compared to 2019, with volumes rising by 3 percent year over year in the first nine months of 2020, according to the first Annual Short Term Gas Market Report 2020 of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), an organization of countries representing 60 percent of the world’s LNG exports and including major gas exporters such as Russia and Qatar.

Spot and short-term LNG trade accounted for 34 percent of global LNG trade in 2019, up from a 31-percent share in 2018, GECF said.

“The higher share was driven by the increasing flexible LNG volumes from the U.S. and an uptick in LNG volumes traded by traders and portfolio players,” GECF says, noting that spot and short-term LNG trade is expected to increase further, driven by increasing flexible volumes from the United States.

The recent record-high spot LNG prices in Asia may have been just a short-lived blip as a result of a ‘perfect storm’ on the market, but growing LNG trade, more flexible contracts, and increasingly interlinked regional markets could put an end to the recent relative stability of global gas prices.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021

Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021
The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com