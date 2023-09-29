U.S. Natural Gas Prices Slip From Seven-Week High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.17 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 95.40 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +0.69 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.949 +0.004 +0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 36 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.99 +1.30 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 1 day 97.35 +1.40 +1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 94.02 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.38 -0.26 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.72 -0.48 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 72.46 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 93.86 -1.97 -2.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.11 -1.97 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 87.96 -1.97 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 86.71 -1.97 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 95.31 -1.97 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.51 -1.97 -2.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 81.94 +1.32 +1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 87.59 +1.32 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.25 +1.25 +1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Slip From Seven-Week High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell by 2% early on Friday.
  • Thursday’s weekly gas storage report from the EIA was slightly on the bearish side, as net injections into storage totaled 90 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf) for the week ending September 22.
  • Milder weather ahead could weigh on U.S. natural gas prices in the coming days and weeks.
Gas Storage

After finishing at a seven-week high on Thursday, the benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell by 2% early on Friday, amid expectations of above-normal temperatures in early October and as November became the front-month contract after the expiry of the October futures contract.

Thursday’s weekly gas storage report from the EIA was slightly on the bearish side, as net injections into storage totaled 90 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf) for the week ending September 22, compared with the five-year average net injections of 84 Bcf and last year’s net injections of 103 Bcf during the same week. Analysts had expected injections at around 88 Bcf for last week.  

As of September 22, working natural gas stocks totaled 3,359 Bcf, which is 6% more than the five-year average and 13% more than last year at this time.   

Dry natural gas production remained unchanged at an average 101.2 Bcf/d, and average net imports from Canada increased by 2.0% (0.1 Bcf/d) from last week, the EIA said in its natural gas weekly update on Thursday.

For the month of September, LSEG reported a drop in average gas output in the United States, technical analyst James Hyerczyk noted on Friday.

Milder weather ahead could weigh on U.S. natural gas prices in the coming days and weeks. The latest forecasts expect weather in the lower 48 states to remain warmer than normal at least until October 12. Average temperatures are seen at around 73 F (22.8 degrees Celsius) compared to a normal of 69 F for that time of year.

Overall, demand for natural gas in the United States is expected to be low to very low until October 4, according to NatGasWeather.com. The southern U.S. will be warm with highs of 80s to 90s F, while the rest of the U.S. will be nice with highs of 60s to 80s as high pressure rules besides cooler 50s across the unsettled Northwest and North Rockies. National demand is expected to be light in the next 15 days, according to NatGasWeather.com.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

