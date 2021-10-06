UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 35 mins 77.43 -1.50 -1.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 80.70 -1.86 -2.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 5.675 -0.637 -10.09%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins 2.442 -0.052 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 36 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 77.03 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.308 -0.050 -2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.38 +2.53 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.41 +2.28 +2.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.39 +1.80 +2.35%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.09 +1.46 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 +1.48 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.08 +1.35 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.81 +1.43 +1.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 +2.18 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 66.43 +1.06 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.93 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.33 +1.31 +1.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.93 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +1.56 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.93 +1.41 +1.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.78 +1.61 +2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.03 +1.71 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +1.39 +1.76%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.25 +1.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.49 +1.87 +2.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.88 +1.31 +1.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.83 +1.31 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.25 +1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +1.50 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.87 +1.31 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 24 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 39 mins This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 2 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 2 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Energy-Starved China Forced To Accept Australian Coal

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The refusal by OPEC+ to…

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century

Gazprom: Russia Has Gas Reserves For More Than A Century

Russia's natural gas reserves will…

Texas Is Finally Taking Up The Fight Against Flaring

Texas Is Finally Taking Up The Fight Against Flaring

It looks like Texas is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK National Grid: Consumers Will See No Respite From High Gas Prices Soon

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 06, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  • This winter, the margin between supply and demand could be the tightest in five years: UK National Grid CEO
  • UK businesses using a lot of energy have called on the government to help them keep running throughout the winter
Join Our Community

Electricity supply in the United Kingdom will be tighter this winter compared to previous years, the chief executive of the UK’s National Grid told a Financial Times conference on Wednesday, noting that consumers and businesses will see no respite from the record-high gas prices soon.

This winter, the margin between supply and demand could be the tightest in five years, National Grid CEO John Pettigrew said during the Financial Times’ Energy Transition Strategies Summit today.

When margins between supply and demand are tight, the cost of additional supply to balance the grid impacts electricity bills.

While the head of the National Grid was warning about tighter power supply in the next few months, the British day-ahead natural gas price surged again to a record high on Wednesday, along with the gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, the benchmark gas price for Europe.

On Tuesday, the benchmark European gas prices jumped to an equivalent of a $205 oil barrel amid a wider energy commodity rally driven by supply concerns ahead of the winter.

Expectations of low wind speeds and colder than usual temperatures in the UK also contributed to the surge in natural gas prices this week.

In just 24 hours, the UK wholesale gas prices rallied by 37 percent, as per estimates from the BBC.

Meanwhile, UK businesses using a lot of energy have called on the government to help them keep running throughout the winter.

Some industries, including British Steel, the second-largest steel producer in the UK, warned last month that electricity prices were “spiralling out of control,” and a 50-fold jump in quoted power rates makes production unprofitable at certain times in the UK.

On Wednesday, the Energy Intensive Users Group of the UK said, via chairman Richard Leese: “We have already seen the impact of the truly astronomical increases in energy costs on production in the fertiliser and steel sectors.”

“Nobody wants to see a repeat in other industries this winter, given that UK EIIs [energy intensive industries] produce so many essential domestic and industrial products and are intrinsically linked with many supply chains,” Leese said, as quoted by the BBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The EU Is Panicking Over Skyrocketing Energy Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter
The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch

$200 Oil? Traders Are Betting Big On A Global Energy Crunch
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com