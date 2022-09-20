UAE Accelerates Development Of Huge Gas Field As High Prices Persist

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 84.45 -1.28 -1.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 90.62 -1.38 -1.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.30 -1.41 -1.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.711 -0.006 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.435 -0.013 -0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 83.20 -1.68 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.435 -0.013 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 295 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 5 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 10 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

API Sees Crude, Product Inventory Builds

Euro Slumps, Stocks Plunge After Russian Gas Cut-Off

Euro Slumps, Stocks Plunge After Russian Gas Cut-Off

European stocks and the euro…

Azerbaijan To Ramp Up Gas Exports To Europe By 30%

Azerbaijan To Ramp Up Gas Exports To Europe By 30%

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister said that…

EU Energy Ministers Divided On Russian Natural Gas Price Cap

EU Energy Ministers Divided On Russian Natural Gas Price Cap

EU energy ministers are walking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UAE Accelerates Development Of Huge Gas Field As High Prices Persist

By Simon Watkins - Sep 20, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The UAE looks to speed up the development of its Ghasha sour gas project.
  • The Ghasha concession is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development.
  • Italian oil major Eni is the largest foreign stakeholder in this megaproject.
Join Our Community

Continued high gas prices in Europe in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February have prompted several major European oil and gas companies to expedite the development of gas projects in the Middle East, with Italian major Eni’s latest announcement regarding the UAE being the latest example. According to comments from the company, its chief executive officer, Claudio Descalzi, met last week with his counterpart from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sultan al-Jaber, in Abu Dhabi, to discuss speeding up the development of the Ghasha sour gas project, and the Offshore Block 2 project.  The Ghasha concession is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development, comprising not just the Ghasha field itself but also the Hail, Hair Dalma, Satah, Bu Haseer, Nasr, SARB, Shuwaihat, and Mubarraz fields as well. First production from it had been expected to begin in 2025, with the target being the production of at least 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of gas by 2030. Eni is the holder of the largest foreign share of the ADNOC-led project, with a 25 percent stake, followed by Germany’s Wintershall Dea (10 percent), Austria’s OMV (5 percent), and Russia’s Lukoil (5 percent). ADNOC’s al-Jaber confirmed recently that: “ADNOC is committed to unlocking the UAE’s abundant natural gas reserves to enable domestic gas self-sufficiency, industrial growth and diversification, as well as to meet growing global gas demand.” 

The Ghasha concession was one of the key projects that was part of the US$2 billion of drilling contracts handed out recently by ADNOC as part of the UAE’s plans to help OPEC’s third-biggest producer achieve gas self-sufficiency, and after that to look to exporting the surplus. Becoming self-sufficient in gas is part of the UAE’s broader ‘Operation 300 Billion’ plan that intends to raise the contribution of the country’s industrial sector to AED300 billion (US$81 billion) from the current AED133 billion within the next 10 years. This objective, in turn, is part of the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, and will be achieved in large part through the creation of 13,500 industrial companies over that period, covering the manufacturing, construction, electricity, gas, mining and quarrying sectors in the first instance. All of this aligns with the ADNOC’s broader plans to expand its hydrocarbons (and low-carbon) businesses, for which it has announced spending plans of $127 billion between this year and the end of 2026.

Related: Gazprom Halts Pipeline Gas Deliveries To China For A Week

Self-sufficiency in gas will also allow the UAE to build out a strategic petrochemicals sector and to avoid being reliant on Qatar for the gas that it requires for its electricity grid. This drive towards self-sufficiency in the gas sector was energised after the huge shallow gas field discovery made in 2020 in Jebel Ali, which, according to statements from the companies developing the site – ADNOC, and the Dubai Supply Authority - holds around 80 trillion cubic feet of gas across a 5,000 square kilometre area between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Following this, the hunt for further sizeable gas deposits picked up pace, and not just in the vicinity of the previous discoveries. Last year, ADNOC announced an increase in national reserves of 16 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, bringing the UAE's gas reserves to 289 tcf.

Another of the UAE’s constituent emirates, Sharjah, also recently announced proposals to launch an offshore bidding round for its new gas and condensate find in Block B. Eni has a 50 percent in this area too, with the other half being held by the state-owned Sharjah National Oil Corp (SNOC), and it is here that the Italian company discovered the Mahani reservoir. According to initial reports from Eni, the first drilled well in Mahani achieved flow rates of up to 50 million standard cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) of lean gas and associated condensate. SNOC is currently limiting the production from Mahani-1 gas well at less than 50 mmcf/d in order to collect data and delineate the reservoir, according to the state-owned company’s chief executive officer, Hatem al-Mosa. He added: “The seismic [of the exploration prospect] shows that it is significant [and], if it is as per the seismic, it will be very economical to produce and develop.” Eni and SNOC are also partners in the onshore concession areas A and C, where exploration is actively in progress, with Eni being the operator.

Related: Europe’s Scramble For Oil And Gas Is Causing A Tanker Shortage

Offshore Block 2, the second of the major projects earmarked for fast-tracking last week, also features Eni as the major shareholder, with a 70 percent stake (the remainder being held by Thailand’s PTTEP). The end of July saw the discovery of a new, deeper reservoir that indicated 1.0-1.5 tcf of raw gas, almost doubling the discovered field volume, according to a comment from ADNOC at the time. The July discovery followed the one made in February from a shallower target, and takes the total potential gas discovered from Block 2 to 2.5-3.5 tcf. Eni also operates in other offshore areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, another UAE emirate.

Eni’s efforts in the UAE will complement those of other major European oil and gas firms in recent months, most notably France’s TotalEnergies, which recently signed a partnership agreement with ADNOC that includes cooperation in trading, product supply and carbon capture, utilisation and storage. As highlighted and analysed by OilPrice.com recently, TotalEnergies is at the vanguard of France’s policy of attempting to reduce its own dependence on Russian energy imports by expanding and expediting the development of alternative energy supplies, particularly in the Middle East. As TotalEnergies stated at the time of the signing of the partnership agreement with ADNOC: “[The agreement includes] the development of oil and gas projects in the UAE to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security.” 

This, in turn, followed the signing of the UAE-France Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership, which also focuses on securing energy supply for France going forward. Such concerns about the negative effects for France resulting from the staggered bans on Russian energy ahead were echoed again earlier in July  by France’s economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, who said: “Let’s prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; today that is the most likely option.” Although France receives slightly less than 20 percent of its gas imports from Russia – much less than several other European Union (EU) states – its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell by nearly 60 percent month-on-month (m-o-m) in June, to around 1.06 million metric tonnes, according to industry data. 

In addition to the new elements delineated in the partnership agreement, TotalEnergies has several major gas projects in development in the UAE. Its 40 percent stake in the Ruwais Diyab unconventional gas concession has an output target of 1 bcf/d by 2030 and saw first production in 2020. The French company also has a 15 percent stake in ADNOC Gas Processing, which produces natural gas liquids and condensate from the associated gas produced by ADNOC Onshore, and a 5 percent stake in ADNOC LNG (liquefied natural gas).

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gazprom Doubles Export Revenue Despite Delivering 43% Less Gas To Europe
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com