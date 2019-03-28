Supermajors Set Out To Save Alaska LNG

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.56 +0.26 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.40 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.722 +0.010 +0.37%
Mars US 22 mins 64.90 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
Urals 21 hours 64.65 -1.05 -1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.47 -0.09 -0.15%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.722 +0.010 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.53 -0.85 -1.26%
Murban 21 hours 67.64 -1.01 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.95 -0.85 -1.42%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.12 -0.43 -0.62%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.40 -0.68 -1.01%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.32 -0.92 -1.35%
Girassol 21 hours 67.12 -0.93 -1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.15 +0.12 +0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 48.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.11 -0.48 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 56.16 -0.53 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 60.06 -0.53 -0.87%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 53.66 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.41 -0.53 -1.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.41 -0.53 -0.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 57.46 -0.53 -0.91%
Central Alberta 4 hours 52.71 -0.53 -1.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.65 +0.50 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.25 -0.11 -0.21%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.20 -0.11 -0.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.81 -0.53 -0.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Buyers Turn to Shell and BP to Replace Venezuelan Crude
  • 12 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 12 hours Turkish Lira Tumbles 5 Percent, Central Bank Acts On Swap Limits
  • 42 mins Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 2 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 hour Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 15 hours Aramco Announces Sabic Deal
  • 13 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 17 hours U.S. Oil Cuts Spending, Shelves Projects
  • 12 hours The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 10 hours Star Wars: India Shoots Down a Satellite with a Missile
  • 3 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 10 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Revenues Dip In February As Battle Over Oil Wealth Continues

Alt Text

LNG Is Finally Taking Off In Egypt

Just a few years ago,…

Alt Text

Israel And Egypt Compete To Become New Energy Hub

With the recent giant discoveries…

Alt Text

LNG Sector Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Demand

Industry executives warned that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Supermajors Set Out To Save Alaska LNG

By Tim Daiss - Mar 28, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Alaska

Technical teams from the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) and supermajors BP and ExxonMobil will meet next week in Houston to begin a review of the proposed $43 billion Alaska LNG project in an effort to find potential cost reductions so the massive capex project can move forward, Tim Fitzpatrick, an AGDC spokesman said on Tuesday. Discussions will begin on April 2 and last for most of the month, he said, adding that about “25 technical folks from ExxonMobil, BP and AGDC will meet in Houston on the cost reduction workshop.”

The move comes as recently elected Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy reviews the project’s financial feasibility, in stark contrast to his predecessor, former Gov. Bill Walker, which promulgated the project both in the state and overseas looking for new customers for the project’s gas. The Anchorage Daily News said recently that Dunleavy ’s message was a sharp contrast to what former AGDC President Keith Meyer often stressed. Meyer and former Governor Walker emphasized the state would only go forward with an LNG pipeline and export plan if it was economical, but there was never an indication the corporation would give up on finding a path forward for Alaska LNG if the current plan ultimately didn’t work.

Dunleavy made changes to the AGDC board in January, replacing Meyer with Joe Dubler who is also taking a more cautious approach to the project and its financial feasibility. Dubler, for his part,  told state legislators during a Feb. 27 Alaska Senate Finance subcommittee meeting that AGDC, a quasi-state corporation, holding the state’s dream of a large natural gas pipeline project was in the process of scaling back while evaluating the technical and commercial viability of the project. Dubler emphasized that Dunleavy replaced four board members and hired him to “refocus the corporation.” Related: The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

“If it is (viable) we’re going to solicit world-class partners for FEED, which is front-end engineering and design and completion of regulatory efforts,” Dubler said at the meeting. “If we do all of our work and we determine that the project does not look like it’s going to be viable we will wind the project down, close the corporation up and return all the current funds that remain to the General Fund,” he added.

Oil major renewed interest

However, on March 8, BP and Exxon Mobil, two of three oil majors that were part of the original four-member Alaska LNG consortium that pulled out in 2016 due to low oil and gas prices, expressed renewed interest in the project - which led to the upcoming meeting in Houston. After BP, Exxon Mobil and Conoco Phillips withdrew from the project three years ago, Walker directed the AGDC to continue work on its own, mainly on the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license. All three oil majors that had been part of the consortium are North Slope oil and gas producers.

Massive capex

The project has a massive capex due to several factors. For one, an 800-mile pipeline would have to be built to move gas from North Slope fields to a liquefaction plant in Nikiski (about 60 air miles southwest of Anchorage). Also, much of that pipeline would have to be built on permafrost, adding even more cost. Second, construction costs are much higher in Alaska than for competing LNG projects in the Lower 48, which means that gas sold at the Alaska LNG project would have to bring in higher prices for the project to break even. Some estimates place Alaska LNG project gas exports as high as $10/MMBtu just to be profitable.

Meetings in China

Separate meetings are also slated to be held Shanghai next month with three Chinese companies, led by Chinese state-run oil major Sinopec, that have expressed interest in purchasing LNG from Alaska, Fitzpatrick also said on Tuesday. Meetings will take place during the LNG 2019 conference, set for April 1-5, and will include Bank of China and China Investment Corp., which have been working with Sinopec in discussions with AGDC.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

LNG Is Finally Taking Off In Egypt
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

 The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

The World’s Largest Oil Company And Petrochemical Company Merge

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com