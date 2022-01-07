Shell’s Gas Trading Booms While Oil Trading Slows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.05 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.89 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.924 +0.112 +2.94%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.489 +0.011 +0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 0.000 -0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.91 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 0.000 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.91 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.30 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.06 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph down Basra Light 39 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.79 +1.28 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.13 +1.21 +1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.96 +1.17 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.80 +1.87 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.88 +0.94 +1.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.06 +1.31 +1.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.46 +1.61 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.86 +1.61 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.11 +1.86 +2.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.71 +1.81 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.56 +1.71 +2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.11 +2.51 +3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 73.71 +1.86 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.72 +1.64 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.48 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.95 +1.61 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

Dutch Plan To Boost Gas Output At Earthquake-Prone Site Sparks Anger

U.S. LNG Cargoes Flock To Europe Amid Record-High Gas Prices

U.S. LNG Cargoes Flock To Europe Amid Record-High Gas Prices

At least 30 tankers with…

Gas Prices In Europe Are Soaring Again Amid New Cold Snap

Gas Prices In Europe Are Soaring Again Amid New Cold Snap

European benchmark natural gas prices…

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

European gas prices jumped to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell’s Gas Trading Booms While Oil Trading Slows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 07, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Shell expects very strong Q4 results from gas trading division
  • Shell expects its oil products trading and optimization results to be significantly lower than the third quarter of 2021
  • Shell is set to publish its Q4 results on February 3, 2022
Join Our Community

Shell expects the trading results of its gas division to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, on the back of high natural gas and LNG spot prices, the supermajor said in its fourth quarter 2021 update note on Friday.

At the same time, Shell expects its oil products trading and optimization results to be significantly lower than the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings at the refining and trading division are expected to be negative despite higher indicative refining margins, an approximation of Shell’s global net realized refining margin, the company said.

Shell issued the update note ahead of the publishing of the Q4 2021 results scheduled for February 3, 2022.

In today’s note ahead of the earnings release, Shell said it would distribute the remaining $5.5 billion of proceeds from the sale of its Permian assets “in the form of share buybacks at pace.”

Shell announced in September its exit from the Permian with a divestment of its assets in the shale play to ConocoPhillips for a total price of $9.5 billion.

“After reviewing multiple strategies and portfolio options for our Permian assets, this transaction with ConocoPhillips emerged as a very compelling value proposition,” said Wael Sawan, Upstream Director at Shell.

“The Permian related distributions are in addition to the distributions of 20-30% of cash flow from operations as per our existing capital allocation framework,” Shell said today.  

The decision for the Permian-related buybacks was taken on December 31, 2021, during the first Board meeting held in the UK following the decision to implement the simplification of the company’s share structure.

At the end of last year, Shell proposed to shareholders, and they overwhelmingly voted in favor of, a plan to drop the dual share structure and ‘Royal Dutch’ from the name, move its tax residence to the UK from the Netherlands, and make its share structure simpler for investors to value and understand.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gas Prices In Europe Are Soaring Again Amid New Cold Snap
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com