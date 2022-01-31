Russian Natural Gas Production Expected To Hit All-Time High This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.44 +0.29 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 91.21 +1.18 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.936 +0.062 +1.27%
Graph down Heating Oil 6 hours 2.759 -0.026 -0.94%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.554 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 50 mins 86.15 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.554 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 84.17 -0.62 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 92.50 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 90.78 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.14 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 74.05 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 73.97 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 85.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 87.22 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 84.42 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.07 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 90.25 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 82.10 +1.33 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.26 +0.41 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 12 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Fails To Reach Production Targets In January

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. natural gas futures saw…

U.S. Natural Gas Sees Its Best Ever Start To The Year

U.S. Natural Gas Sees Its Best Ever Start To The Year

Cold temperatures that have increased…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump On High Demand

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump On High Demand

U.S. natural gas prices surged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Natural Gas Production Expected To Hit All-Time High This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Russia’s natural gas production is expected to hit an all-time high this year, beating the 2021 record, yet this winter season’s deliveries to Europe have been much lower than usual.

In 2021, Russia’s natural gas production is estimated to have increased by 10 percent year over year to reach a record of 762 billion cubic meters (bcm), the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its quarterly Gas Market report on Monday.

Gas giant Gazprom alone accounted for 80 percent of the rise in gas production, with its output nearing 513 bcm. This was the highest level since 2008, although below the company’s official production capacity of 550 bcm, the IEA said.

In 2022, estimates from the agency point to Russian natural gas production reaching another record of 763 bcm.

Despite the record-high production of natural gas, Russia has not been sending much above its contractual obligations to Europe this winter season. This, combined with low storage levels at European sites, has resulted in a natural gas crunch in Europe and record-high prices that pushed up power prices and burdened many energy-intensive businesses in Europe.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Russia’s pipeline exports declined by close to 25 percent annually due to lower transit flows via Belarus and Ukraine and reduced deliveries to Turkey, the IEA said in its quarterly report.

The agency was among the many voices in the industry to blame Russia for the energy crisis in Europe.

Low natural gas deliveries from Russia appear to have artificially tightened the European gas market, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said earlier this month, adding that energy systems “face significant risks” by relying too much on one supplier for a key energy source.

“We see strong elements of ‘artificial tightness’ in European gas markets, which appears to be due to the behaviour of Russia’s state-controlled gas supplier,” Birol wrote in a LinkedIn post this month.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is another concern for gas market and commodity analysts. A military action could disrupt Russian supply to Europe, while the U.S. could ax the still-waiting-to-become-operational Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Gas Production Could Plunge 75% By 2030
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com