Russia To Resume Gas Imports From Turkmenistan

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 22 hours 71.34 +0.37 +0.52%
Brent Crude 22 hours 80.43 +0.17 +0.21%
Natural Gas 22 hours 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Mars US 22 hours 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 3 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 2 days 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 3 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 3 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 22 hours 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 2 days 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.06 -0.62 -0.81%
Basra Light 2 days 78.84 -0.51 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.88 -0.84 -1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.74 -0.62 -0.75%
Girassol 2 days 78.01 -0.70 -0.89%
Opec Basket 3 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 24.22 +6.05 +33.30%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.22 -0.95 -1.48%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.07 -2.25 -3.07%
Sweet Crude 3 days 42.57 +1.40 +3.40%
Peace Sour 3 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Peace Sour 3 days 38.47 +3.30 +9.38%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 43.72 -1.95 -4.27%
Central Alberta 3 days 37.97 +2.80 +7.96%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 3 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 5 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 8 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 14 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 12 hours China auto sales sink
  • 45 mins COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 2 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 9 hours German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 1 day Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 4 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 17 hours China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 13 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 1 day WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 8 hours How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 1 day World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 13 hours Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 1 hour China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 1 day Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes

Breaking News:

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Alt Text

Gazprom's Bid To Maintain European Energy Dominance

Gazprom’s pivot to the east…

Alt Text

The Perfect Storm Bringing China And Russia Together

A variety of geopolitical and…

Alt Text

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Further

Extraordinarily high temperatures last summer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia To Resume Gas Imports From Turkmenistan

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 13, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Russia

Russia's Gazprom next year will resume imports of natural gas from Turkmenistan that it stopped three years ago, the energy giant's chief executive has said.

In an interview with Turkmenistan's state television channel during a visit to Ashgabat on October 9, Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller said he expected purchases that had been suspended due to price disputes to resume at the beginning of next year.

"We are talking about the resumption of purchases of Turkmen gas by Gazprom in the very near future -- from January 1, 2019," Miller said, adding that details of the new deal still must be finalized.

Russia was once the leading importer of Turkmen gas until it was displaced by China around the beginning of the decade.

Relatively cheap imports of gas from Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries enabled Russia to boost its exports to Europe.

In 2015, Gazprom announced its intention to cut imports of Turkmen gas to 4 billion cubic meters per year, down from the 10 billion level that it had been importing since 2010.

The move was followed by a complete cessation of purchases announced at the beginning of 2016, putting significant pressure on Turkmenistan's economy, which is highly dependent on hydrocarbons as a source of hard currency.

Related: The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

Gas deliveries to China from Turkmenistan along the Central Asia-China pipeline are currently between 30 billion and 40 billion cubic meters a year.

A large part of the revenues from Turkmenistan's sales to China are believed to be used to pay off debt on the pipeline link, which also traverses neighbors Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and was financed by Beijing.

Turkmenistan, which sits atop the world's fourth-largest reserves of gas, exported similar volumes of gas to Russia before exports dropped dramatically following a mysterious pipeline explosion that occurred amid a price dispute in 2009.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trump Insiders Ramp Up Rhetoric Against Russian Energy
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom
US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 What’s Next For Oil Prices?

What’s Next For Oil Prices?

 Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

 China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com