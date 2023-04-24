Russia To Boost Natural Gas Exports To China By 50%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.82 +0.95 +1.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.70 +1.04 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.40 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.033 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.031 +1.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.32 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.031 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.98 -1.02 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.10 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.67 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 510 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.47 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.51 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.52 +0.60 +0.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.62 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.02 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.27 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.42 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.42 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.37 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.72 +0.50 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 54 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Net zero nonsense
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Testing Monthly Lows

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Consider This Spring

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Consider This Spring

Unfortunately for the bulls, the…

China Seeks To Expand Sources Of Stable Gas Supplies

China Seeks To Expand Sources Of Stable Gas Supplies

Kazakhstan has proposed a new…

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural Gas Prices Jump 8% On Colder-Than-Expected Weather Forecast

Natural gas futures soared by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia To Boost Natural Gas Exports To China By 50%

By Irina Slav - Apr 24, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Russia plans to increase gas exports to China by 50% this year, from 15 to 22 billion cubic meters.
  • This shift towards China is part of Russia's move away from the West due to sanctions.
  • The Chinese currency accounted for 23% of Russian import payments last year, up from 4% in the previous year.
Join Our Community

Russian plans to increase natural gas exports to China by almost 50 percent this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.

Russia's Gazprom sends gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline under a 30-year contract worth a total of $400 billion. The pipeline was launched in 2019, and last year saw 15.5 billion cu m of gas flow through it.

This should increase this year to 22 billion cu m and gradually reach its full capacity of 38 billion cu m in 2027.

"Last year's gas supplies were at 15 billion cubic meters. In 2023, we expect 22 billion cubic meters, an almost 50% increase," Novak said.

There are also plans to expand the Power of Siberia with a twin pipeline, the Power of Siberia-2, with a view to boosting gas supplies to China to at least 98 billion cu m by 2030. Still, this is substantially less than the record 177 billion cu m, which it supplied to Europe in 2018 and 2019, Reuters notes.

The deputy PM, meanwhile, also said Russia was receiving more yuan payments for its oil and gas exports. It is also selling more oil and gas for rubles, Novak said.

The trend is part of what effectively amounts to a divorce between Russia and the West in the wake of the former's invasion of Ukraine and the latter's response, which took the form of a barrage of sanctions and asset seizure.

"The yuan and rouble are in high demand, so that vector will continue. China already pays in yuan for gas and partially for oil, there are settlements in the rouble as well," Novak told Russian media, as cited by Reuters.

The Chinese currency accounted for 23 percent of Russian import payments last year, which was up from 4 percent in the previous year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EPA Targets Gas-Fired Power Plants With Carbon Capture Requirements
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 24 2023 said:
    This isn’t surprising at all. As it became the largest crude oil supplier to China, Russia has also become the largest gas supplier as well.

    Russian gas supplies to China aren’t only going to rise by 50% this year but they could hit 98.0 billion cubic metres (bcm) once the Spirit of Siberia 2 gas pipeline via Mongolia is completed by 2030.

    Moreover, China and Russia’s economies complement each other brilliantly with Russia having everything China needs from energy to wheat and food materials to technology and fertilizers and nuclear fuel and China provides Russia with the largest market in the world for its exports. Trade between the two strategic allies and neighbours are mostly conducted in their national currencies with the yuan accounting for 23% of Russian exports last year, a rise from 4% in 2021 and Russia receiving more rubles for its oil and gas exports according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak . Moreover trade between them rose in 2022 to $190 bn compared with $11.0 bn in 2013.

    Meanwhile, a global de-dollarization trend is gaining momentum led by China and Russia with a growing number of countries wanting to reduce their dependence on the dollar and using alternative currencies in their trade transactions.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com