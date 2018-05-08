Qatar Petroleum To Boost Production Despite Blockade

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.71 -1.02 -1.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.70 -0.47 -0.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 -0.011 -0.40%
Mars US 22 hours 70.27 +1.14 +1.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 70.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 5 days 60.64 +0.74 +1.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 -0.011 -0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.13 +2.10 +3.00%
Murban 2 days 75.43 +2.10 +2.86%
Iran Heavy 5 days 68.92 +0.98 +1.44%
Basra Light 5 days 72.47 +1.24 +1.74%
Saharan Blend 5 days 73.66 +0.98 +1.35%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Bonny Light 5 days 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Girassol 5 days 73.98 +1.14 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.45 +1.46 +2.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.05 -1.81 -3.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.73 +1.01 +1.95%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.48 +1.01 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.83 +1.01 +1.45%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.73 +1.01 +1.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.73 +1.01 +1.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.73 +1.01 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.73 +1.01 +1.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.73 +1.26 +1.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.23 +1.01 +1.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.46 +1.27 +1.74%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.68 +1.01 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.63 +1.01 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.18 +1.01 +1.53%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.49 +1.01 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 13 mins Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 16 mins Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 3 hours Russian emperor: Putin Is Sworn In as Russia’s President
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Cracks $70, Dollar Heads Towards 2018 High
  • 8 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 19 hours WH sends $15 billion in proposed spending cuts
  • 6 hours Again?Germany Probes Audi For Potential New Illegal Emissions Device
  • 1 hour Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 1 day VW Just Ordered $48 Billion in Electric Car Batteries. That's About What Tesla Is Worth Right Now
  • 1 day Robots delivering coffee at Silicon Valley campus
  • 48 mins The Iran Deal
  • 4 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 18 hours Oil at $300?
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 2 days What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 12 hours CNN's Unethical Cobalt Expose is Unfair to EVs

Breaking News:

BP, Iraq Sign Deal To Triple Kirkuk Oil Production To 1 Million Bpd

Alt Text

Gazprom Continues To Ship Gas To Europe Like It’s Winter

Russia continues to ship extraordinary…

Alt Text

Egypt Could Become Europe’s Next Big Energy Hub

A string of new discoveries…

Alt Text

Why Russian Gas Is Critical For The UK

UK-Russian relations have cooled in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Qatar Petroleum To Boost Production Despite Blockade

By Irina Slav - May 08, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Oil tanker

Despite an ongoing blockade by the neighbors of Qatar, its state oil and gas company plans to increase its daily production capacity to 6.5 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in eight years from the current 4.8 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, its chief executive told Reuters.

The United States will be the focus of this expansion, Saad al-Kaabi said un an interview, adding that “We are in Mexico, we are in Brazil, we are contemplating investing in the U.S. in many areas, in shale gas, in conventional oil. We are looking at many things.”

QP’s investments in the United States will likely be in liquefied natural gas: the company is a world leader in LNG exports and the majority stakeholder in the Golden Pass LNG terminal in Texas, where it partners with Exxon and ConocoPhillips.

The Golden Pass terminal is one of the largest globally, with a capacity to process 2 billion cu ft of natural gas daily, or 15.6 million metric tons of LNG annually. There are now plans to expand the terminal, and Al-Kaabi told Reuters that the final investment decision on the expansion will be made by the end of this year. Related: The Future Of U.S. Oil Relies On A Single Play

A group of six Middle Eastern countries led by Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar last June on allegations of support for terrorists and too-close relations with Iran. Qatar, however, has managed to weather the crisis, and now even the United States is trying to convince Riyadh to lift the blockade.

Qatar shares the biggest offshore gas field in the world with Iran. It has been instrumental in helping it to achieve its dominant position on the international LNG market. Last year, amid the blockade, Qatar decided to start expanding production from the North Field on the Qatari side, despite a previous moratorium and despite projections that the global LNG market will be marked by oversupply until about the mid-2020s.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Russian Gas Is Critical For The UK
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

Russian Oil Turns Its Back On Its Biggest Customer

 Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com