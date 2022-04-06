One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.89 -5.07 -4.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 101.7 -4.94 -4.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.083 +0.051 +0.85%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.351 -0.118 -3.39%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.063 -0.102 -3.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 93.68 -5.43 -5.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.063 -0.102 -3.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.2 +3.54 +3.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 106.9 +3.58 +3.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.2 -0.82 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 128 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 109.4 -1.22 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.7 -0.95 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 -0.93 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 +1.82 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.57 -1.90 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 87.86 -1.32 -1.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 104.1 -1.32 -1.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 102.4 -1.32 -1.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 100.3 -1.32 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 97.41 -1.32 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 99.51 -1.32 -1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 103.1 -1.32 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 97.71 -1.32 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.5 -1.81 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 95.91 -8.86 -8.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 99.86 -8.86 -8.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.50 -1.25 -1.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.25 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.7 -1.32 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 15 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 5 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day US oil facts
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 5 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

WTI Crude Falls 5% As IEA Agrees To 120 Million Barrels SPR Release

U.S. Gas Production Set To Fall On Lack Of Pipelines

U.S. Gas Production Set To Fall On Lack Of Pipelines

U.S. natural gas production will…

Europe Can Survive Throughout Summer Without Russian Gas

Europe Can Survive Throughout Summer Without Russian Gas

If Russian gas flows to…

Comply Or Be Cut Off: Putin Is Serious About His Rubles Threat

Comply Or Be Cut Off: Putin Is Serious About His Rubles Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin said…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 06, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Sky-high gas prices and market volatility is weighing on Argentina.
  • Despite being one of the most gas-rich countries in the world, Argentina is facing a massive fuel shortage.
  • Years of underinvestment have left Argentina reliant on expensive fuel imports.
Join Our Community

A fuel shortage is causing political turmoil and social unrest in Argentina, and could even result in a food shortage as the South American nation’s grain transporters call for a strike in the face of sky-high fuel prices during the harvest season for soy and corn. A blow to Argentinian grain exports would have sweeping consequences both at home and overseas, as the country is a major exporter on a global scale. According to Reuters, “the second quarter of the year is the time when the bulk of soybeans and corn are harvested, which last year recorded exports of close to $30.5 billion, including soy oil and meal shipments.”

Ironically, Argentina is one of the most gas-rich countries in the world, but in spite of its vast natural gas reserves the government is facing the very real possibility that the natural resource will have to be rationed as the global energy crisis intensifies, driven by continued fallout from pandemic-fuelled supply chain woes and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. “Despite having shale-gas deposits to rival those in Appalachia, which made the U.S. a major exporter, Argentina's domestic gas production sector has suffered from years of underinvestment that has left it unable to meet domestic demand, never mind the needs of the export market,” a recent BNN Bloomberg report explains. 

Argentina has long dreamed of being a shale powerhouse thanks to the vast reserves in the massive Vaca Muerte shale play. However, a “chronically poor business climate” and a generally cash-strapped economy has results in underdevelopment of the sector and insufficient pipeline capacity to transport gas from remote Patagonia to urban and industrial areas, where it is increasingly desperately needed. As a result, not only has Argentina not become a major exporter of LNG, it hasn’t even been able to establish energy independence, instead relying on natural gas imports (mostly from the United States and Qatar). This has left Argentina competing with much larger economies for precious shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the international market right as winter sets in in the southern hemisphere and demand for energy expands. 

The BNN Bloomberg report, entitled “War Turns Argentina's Shale Boom Dream Into Gas-Buying Nightmare,” explains that in all likelihood Argentina will simply be unable to afford the amount of LNG it needs. The country already suffers from ongoing shortages of the hard currency used to pay for imports, and the skyrocketing prices of fuel are leaving Argentina between a rock and a hard place. "It's going to be a tough winter ahead for fuel supplies with the way access to hard currency is in Argentina," Agustin Gerez, head of Argentine state energy company Ieasa, was quoted.

Related: Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

This week, brand new Chilean president Gabriel Boric made his first official trip abroad to talk about the fuel shortage with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. The economy minister of Argentina, Martin Guzman, and the energy minister of Chile, Claudio Huepe Minoletti, signed a joint declaration of bilateral energy cooperation in the face of the crisis. The agreement, however, does not serve to bring more gas into Argentina, but rather re-establishes exports to Chile and outlines the rehabilitation of the Neuquen-Biobio pipeline. While this may bring some much-needed cash into the Argentinian economy, it does nothing to help Argentina fill its LNG gap. 

If its shale sector was developed to reach its full potential, Argentina could not only be energy independent, it could also be selling off excess LNG. Achieving this would require no small measure of policy support and investment, both of which have been hard to come by in Argentinian political history. And then there’s the question of whether all that gas wouldn’t be better left in the ground in the face of the climate crisis. Ultimately, with the country’s tight economy and the global energy crisis continuing to cause market volatility, Argentina has few good options. It is going to be a long, cold winter in Buenos Aires.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gas Production Set To Fall On Lack Of Pipelines
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com