Norway Is A Big Winner In Europe’s Gas Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.60 +0.84 +1.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.40 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.874 -0.024 -0.41%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.573 +0.009 +0.34%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.515 -0.002 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.14 +1.86 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.69 +1.68 +2.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.34 +1.58 +2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.11 +0.52 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.64 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.73 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.79 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.76 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.47 +0.92 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.95 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 47 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 hours Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 2 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 2 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Major Cost Increase Threatens Solar Power In 2022

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Popular Once Again

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Popular Once Again

Energy stocks, particularly oil and…

What’s Holding Nuclear Energy Back In The U.S.?

What’s Holding Nuclear Energy Back In The U.S.?

On paper, nuclear power appears…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway Is A Big Winner In Europe’s Gas Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer, Norway, booked its highest-ever exports in September, and its natural gas exports recorded an all-time high value as Europe is scrambling to secure gas supplies for the winter.

Norway’s total exports of goods stood at a record-high $15.5 billion (129.5 billion Norwegian crowns) last month, as the value of natural gas exports jumped sevenfold compared to September 2020, Statistics Norway said this month. The record value of gas exports was the result of record prices for the fuel in September and the very low prices in September last year, the statistics office says.  

In volumes, Norway’s natural gas exports rose by 8 percent last month versus September 2020.

Norway, Europe’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia, is boosting gas deliveries this winter season, after Equinor was allowed to raise gas exports from the Oseberg and Troll fields.  

“The production permits allow us to produce more gas from these two important fields this fall and through the winter. We believe that this is very timely as Europe is facing an unusually tight market for natural gas,” said Helge Haugane, senior vice president Gas & Power.

Crude oil exports out of Norway doubled in value in September compared to the same month last year, as per Statistics Norway data. Crude oil exports, however, dropped in September compared to August 2021.

Going forward, Norway will continue to develop its oil and gas industry under the new minority government led by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere.

Norway will continue to grant permits for oil and gas exploration on the Norwegian shelf and will keep the current system of oil auctions, the government says. Over the next four years—during the term in office of the government—most of the exploration activity will take place in mature areas of the shelf.

“We know how important our oil and gas revenues and oil wealth are for welfare development,” the new Energy and Petroleum Minister, Marte Mjos Persen, told Bloomberg in an interview this week.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colder Weather Forecasts Jolt Gas Prices In Europe

Next Post

Major Cost Increase Threatens Solar Power In 2022

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com