Nord Stream 2 Could Still Be Derailed By U.S. Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 59.03 -1.16 -1.93%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.30 -0.88 -1.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.930 +0.211 +5.67%
Mars US 3 days 64.59 -0.53 -0.81%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
Urals 4 days 68.19 -1.42 -2.04%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.05 -1.10 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.930 +0.211 +5.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 71.49 +1.44 +2.06%
Murban 16 hours 73.42 +1.28 +1.77%
Iran Heavy 4 days 63.94 -1.63 -2.49%
Basra Light 4 days 69.85 -1.48 -2.07%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.13 -1.41 -2.00%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Girassol 4 days 69.75 -1.87 -2.61%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 34 mins 26.78 -0.27 -1.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 13.44 +0.27 +2.05%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 42.19 -0.48 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 60.29 -0.48 -0.79%
Sweet Crude 4 days 21.19 -0.48 -2.22%
Peace Sour 4 days 16.19 -0.48 -2.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 16.19 -0.48 -2.88%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 40.19 -0.48 -1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 27.19 -0.48 -1.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 12.19 -0.48 -3.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Giddings 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.14 -0.48 -0.88%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.09 -0.48 -0.82%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.09 -0.48 -0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.64 -0.48 -0.84%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.20 -0.48 -0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 8 minutes China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 15 minutes Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 28 mins Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 5 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 1 hour Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 5 hours New Oil Order- Diplomacy, Geopolitics and Economics
  • 9 hours A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 1 hour A lesson from VW
  • 3 days Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 3 days 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 4 days Layoffs, Furloughs and Shutdown at Faraday Future's EV factory
  • 3 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 4 days Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

Bulgarian Drivers Block Roads In Gas Price Protest

Alt Text

Trade War Puts The Brakes On U.S. LNG Dominance

The trade war between China…

Alt Text

Philippines Gas Crunch Forces Uneasy Alliance With China

The Philippines is facing a…

Alt Text

China’s LNG Tariffs Are A Tactical Stroke Of Brilliance

China’s debt bubble may be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Nord Stream 2 Could Still Be Derailed By U.S. Sanctions

By Tim Daiss - Nov 12, 2018, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Nord Stream

The potential for more tensions in relations between the U.S. and Russia continue to mount. Late last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that Washington could still impose sanctions related to the building of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring Russian gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Perry made his comments in Warsaw as the Trump administration tries to convince EU members to sign LNG deals with U.S. producers to offset over reliance on Russian pipeline gas.

On Thursday, Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG signed a long-term LNG deal with U.S.-based Cheniere Marketing International. Poland has been fervent in its resistance to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as well as working to reduce its reliance on geopolitically charged Russian gas. Moscow, for its part, has cut gas supply to Europe in the past during cold winter months to exert its influence in the region.

Warsaw and Washington also signed on Thursday a joint declaration on enhanced energy security cooperation. “This is also a clear signal that the U.S. strongly supports a pro-Poland and pro-Europe energy security policy,” Perry said. “Energy security in turn requires energy diversity. That is the reason we oppose the Nord Stream 2 project which would further increase the dangerous energy dependence many European nations have on the Russian federation,” he added.

Poland consumes around 17 billion cubic meters of gas annually, more than half of which comes from Russian energy giant Gazprom under a long-term deal that expires in 2022. However, Poland has said that it would not renew the gas supply deal, making the country race against time to replace the contract with new gas volumes.

When asked at a news conference whether Washington could impose sanctions on companies working on the project, Perry replied: “I saw no signals where we would ever get to the point where we can support Nord Stream 2.” He added that “sanctions were an option that the president maintained.” Related: Aramco CEO: Expect IPO In 2021

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has also been a point of contention between Trump and Germany as well. In a televised meeting with reporters and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before a NATO summit in Brussels earlier this year, Trump said it was “very inappropriate” that the U.S. was paying for European defense against Russia while Germany, the biggest European economy, was supporting gas deals with Moscow.

However, since then, Germany has indicated that it wanted to buy more LNG from the U.S., with plans to build three LNG receiving terminals. Germany also remains firm in its support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The $11 billion gas pipeline will stretch some 759 miles (1,222 km), running on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russian gas fields to Germany, bypassing existing land routes over Ukraine, Poland and Belarus. It would double the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s current annual capacity of 55 bcm and is expected to become operational by the end of next year.

Russia’s Gazprom is the sole shareholder in Nord Stream 2, shouldering 50 percent of the 9.5 billion-euro ($11 billion) bill. Gazprom’s Western partners are Austrian OMV along with Uniper, Wintershall, Shell and Engie.

Russia, for its part, claims that security concerns over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are unfounded and that it is a purely economic venture. It also accuses the Trump administration of trying to erode Russian gas supply market share in Europe in favor of more expensive U.S.-produced LNG.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in September that the pipeline would go forward even if sanctions were put in place. "We hope that there will be no sanctions. If U.S. restrictions are imposed, the project will be implemented anyway, the pipe laying has already started," Novak told reporters, adding that the plan envisions the project to be completed by the end of 2019.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Natural Gas Soars As Crude Enters Bear Market
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond

Why Oil Prices Will Fall In 2019 And Beyond
Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

 Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

 The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

 OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com