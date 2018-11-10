Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 60.19 -0.48 -0.79%
Brent Crude 1 day 70.18 -0.47 -0.67%
Natural Gas 1 day 3.719 +0.176 +4.97%
Mars US 1 day 64.59 -0.53 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.68 +0.05 +0.07%
Urals 2 days 68.19 -1.42 -2.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.99 -1.83 -2.55%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.15 -0.67 -1.02%
Marine 2 days 70.05 -1.30 -1.82%
Murban 2 days 72.14 -1.81 -2.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.94 -1.63 -2.49%
Basra Light 2 days 69.85 -1.48 -2.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.13 -1.41 -2.00%
Girassol 2 days 69.75 -1.87 -2.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 27.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 13.17 -1.00 -7.06%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 42.67 -1.00 -2.29%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.77 -1.00 -1.62%
Sweet Crude 3 days 21.67 -1.00 -4.41%
Peace Sour 3 days 16.67 -1.00 -5.66%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 40.67 -1.00 -2.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 27.67 -1.00 -3.49%
Central Alberta 3 days 12.67 -1.00 -7.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 -0.50 -0.87%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
ANS West Coast 4 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.14 -0.48 -0.88%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.09 -0.48 -0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.64 -0.48 -0.84%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.00 -1.00 -1.92%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.68 -1.00 -1.40%
All Charts
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

Natural Gas Soars As Crude Enters Bear Market

By Martin Tillier - Nov 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CST
Natural Gas

This week has been the tale of two markets. One being driven lower by a gradual shift in the fundamentals to bearish, the other driven higher by the emergence of a surprise shift in a weather pattern. Crude oil has turned bearish while natural gas is set up for perhaps a test of prices not seen in nearly 4 years later this winter.

Crude Oil

Sellers continued to pound crude oil prices lower this week with the selling driven by rising supply and worries about lower demand. The markets are trading 20 percent off their October highs, putting them in bear market territory. WTI is in a position to finish the week about 4.1 percent lower, while Brent is down about 2.9 percent for the week.

The main downward pressure is coming from rising supply. U.S. production continues to rise due to improvements in shale drilling, while Saudi Arabia and Russia have raised production to meet the short-fall caused by the sanctions against Iran. However, no one was expecting the U.S. to issue eight exemptions from the sanctions. This added extra supply to the market, accelerating the downside pressure.

Adding further to the downside pressure are expectations of lower demand. The U.S. Dollar continues to be supported by rising U.S. interest rates. This is making the dollar a more attractive asset to the detriment of several emerging market currencies. This is helping to make dollar-denominated crude oil too expensive to foreigners, leading to the drop in demand.

The downside…

