IEA: Europe Should Prepare For Complete Russian Gas Shutdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.8 -3.73 -3.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 -3.28 -2.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 109.2 -4.85 -4.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.860 +0.052 +0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.833 +0.038 +1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.2 +1.34 +1.30%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.833 +0.038 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.6 +3.37 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 115.4 +3.10 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +0.62 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 205 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.1 +0.71 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.2 +0.68 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 95.42 +1.53 +1.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 111.7 +1.53 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 109.9 +1.53 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 107.8 +1.53 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.1 +1.53 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 110.6 +1.53 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 105.3 +1.53 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 107.0 +1.00 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 100.8 +1.00 +1.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 104.6 +1.09 +1.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.5 +1.09 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.5 +1.09 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 107.0 +1.00 +0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 5 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 325 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Will The European Union Grant Ukraine Candidate Status?

Can Azerbaijan Help Solve Europe’s Gas Crisis?

Can Azerbaijan Help Solve Europe’s Gas Crisis?

Surrounded by strong neighbors, Azerbaijan…

Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts

Gas Prices In Europe Jump Higher On Latest Gazprom Supply Cuts

European benchmark gas prices soared…

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

Gazprom Reduces Gas Flows To Italy

Russia's Gazprom has reduced the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA: Europe Should Prepare For Complete Russian Gas Shutdown

By Irina Slav - Jun 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • IEA chief Birol said that Europe should prepare for a complete suspension of Russian gas supplies.
  • Birol advised European governments to keep nuclear power stations running and take other contingency measures.
  • Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands are restarting coal power plants.
Join Our Community

Europe should prepare for a complete suspension of Russian natural gas deliveries, the head of the International Energy Agency told the Financial Times in an interview.

“Europe should be ready in case Russian gas is completely cut off,” Fatin Birol told the FT. “The nearer we are coming to winter, the more we understand Russia’s intentions,” he added. “I believe the cuts are geared towards avoiding Europe filling storage, and increasing Russia’s leverage in the winter months.”

As a means of countering the worst effects of such a scenario, Birol advised European governments to keep nuclear power stations running and take other contingency measures, too. These other contingency measures seem to focus on demand.

“I believe there will be more and deeper demand measures [taken by governments in Europe] as winter approaches,” Birol told the FT, adding gas rationing was a distinct possibility in case of further cuts to Russian gas supplies.

In the past three months, Russia has cut off supply to several European countries that refused to pay for gas in rubles. It has also substantially reduced the flow along the Nord Stream, effectively cutting off supply to France and reducing flows to Germany by some 60 percent.

Gazprom and its equipment maintenance service provider Siemens Energy have blamed the reduction on a turbine delivery delay resulting from new Canadian sanctions against Moscow. Germany has blamed Gazprom.

The European Union’s largest economy is facing a certain recession in case Russian gas flows stop completely, an industry body warned this week. BDI cut its growth projection for Germany to 1.5 percent from 3.5 percent for this year and said that if Russia cuts off the gas, the economy will inevitably slip into a recession.

Meanwhile, to make up for lost gas supply, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands are restarting coal power plants. The IEA’s Birol defended the move in his FT interview, saying the restart was temporary and whatever the increase in emissions, it would be offset by future renewable energy capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkmenistan Only Has One Customer For Its Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com