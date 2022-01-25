Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 87.97 +1.70 +1.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 4.053 +0.026 +0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 2.669 +0.042 +1.59%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.460 +0.062 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.460 +0.062 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.76 +1.74 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.29 +1.43 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.50 -2.49 -3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 57 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.75 -2.15 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.54 -2.31 -2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.24 -1.82 -2.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.46 -1.83 -2.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.31 -1.83 -2.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.71 -1.83 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.91 -1.83 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 88.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.26 -1.83 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.55 -1.13 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 9 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 24 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Stable After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

A late-January cold snap could…

Gas Prices In Europe Are Soaring Again Amid New Cold Snap

Gas Prices In Europe Are Soaring Again Amid New Cold Snap

European benchmark natural gas prices…

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

Europe’s energy crisis has helped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

By ZeroHedge - Jan 25, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Geopolitical tensions are soaring over Ukraine between Russia and the U.S. and its European allies. On Sunday, the U.S. ordered family members of the Kyiv embassy to evacuate after President Biden may deploy thousands of troops to Eastern Europe. NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby. 

The impending threat of World War III has quashed demand for riskier assets such as bitcoin and technology stocks and supported demand for energy. 

In particular, European natural gas soared 20% Monday as the increasing risk of conflict threatens fuel-starved Europe with supplies from Russia. 

Goldman Sachs commodity analyst Samantha Dart expanded more on the supply side story and told clients Sunday, "should further tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, the initial uncertainty around its impact on gas flows would likely lead the market to once again add a significant risk premium to European gas prices."

Dart explained if "current tightness in European gas balances" persisted and "existing gas flows from Russia" were blocked, "we wouldn't rule out in this scenario the market briefly revisiting the 180 EUR/MWh high observed in mid-December - or even higher levels - while flow impacts are assessed."

She also outlined a "potential risk" if escalating tensions over Ukraine result in sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, which would delay the certification of the pipeline even more and cause continued tightness in European markets. 

There's also a risk, "tightness in European gas markets to linger for another three years," Dart warned (The full report is available to pro subs in the usual place). 

Rising geopolitical uncertainties and adverse weather conditions have made Europen gas a massive arbitrage opportunity for traders. As shown below, the premium for European gas is much higher than in the US. 

While the premium for EU gas over US gas is rising once again, after hitting a record high at the end of 2021, this is equivalent to a $173 price for a barrel of crude oil...

The latest escalations could mean sanctions on Russia would undoubtedly result in massive consequences for Europe of declining gas flows that would send energy prices through the roof and crush consumers who can barely afford to pay their energy bills already.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com