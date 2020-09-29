Could ESG Investing Disrupt The LNG Boom?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.11 -0.18 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 41.03 -1.40 -3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.514 -0.047 -1.84%
Graph down Mars US 27 mins 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.15 +0.29 +0.77%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.514 -0.047 -1.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.10 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.60 +0.35 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.00 +0.35 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 37.10 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 37.60 +0.35 +0.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 39.90 +0.35 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 36.60 +0.35 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.76 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.34 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 5 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 1 min California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 18 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 2 days Jake Gardner from Omaha wrongly charged with murder while protecting his business from rioters. . . . . . Kills himself
  • 7 hours BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Gasoline Inventories Climb

The Latest Threat For China’s Natural Gas Demand

The Latest Threat For China’s Natural Gas Demand

A drive to cut electricity…

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade

All energy market scenarios point…

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

Rallying from a seven-week low…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could ESG Investing Disrupt The LNG Boom?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 29, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Global natural gas demand and within it, liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand, is set to grow in the long term, despite the setback in demand for all kinds of energy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coal-to-gas switching from North America to Europe and Asia, as well as increased use of natural gas in the industrial sector, will drive demand for LNG over the next two decades, analysts and the key players in the LNG market say.  

However, the expected growth in demand in LNG consumption through 2040 is not without risks, most of which have nothing to do with COVID-19 and its impact on the energy markets, Wood Mackenzie said in a recent analysis.

The ongoing drive toward clean technologies—much cleaner than natural gas—such as green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage utilization (CCSU), the increased weight of spot pricing on LNG trade, and the increased scrutiny of the carbon intensity of energy sources could drag LNG demand growth slowing down from current projections, WoodMac’s Massimo Di-Odoardo, Global Head of Gas Analysis, and Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst, say.

COVID Hasn’t Wiped Out Long-Term LNG Demand  

Due to the pandemic, total global natural gas demand is expected to drop by 4 percent year over year in 2020, but return to growth as early as in 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Gas Union (IGU) say.

The cost-competitiveness of natural gas and the increased access to gas in developing countries are set to be the key drivers of higher gas demand in the medium term, especially for LNG, according to the Global Gas Report 2020 from August published by the IGU, research company BloombergNEF (BNEF), and Italian gas infrastructure firm Snam.

According to the IEA, the global LNG trade will jump to 585 bcm/y by 2025, up by 21 percent compared to 2019, thanks mostly to Asian consumers China and India, while the United States will account for almost all of the net growth on the export side.  

This year alone, despite the gloomy global gas demand outlook, China is set to raise its LNG imports by as much as 10 percent to new records, thanks to lower LNG prices and the faster-than-expected recovery in its industrial sector, analysts told Reuters last week.

Despite the pandemic, Wood Mackenzie is bullish on LNG long term, expecting global LNG demand to double over the next 20 years, thanks to Asian demand and gas-over-coal policy support.

Shell, the world’s biggest LNG trader, also sees global LNG demand doubling to 700 million tons by 2040, as natural gas plays a growing role in shaping a lower-carbon energy system, the supermajor said in its annual LNG outlook in February, just before the pandemic crippled oil and gas prices.

Even after the pandemic, Shell still “very much believe that with the current supply-demand outlook, this is a fundamentally strong sector that will grow at a rate that is close to 4% per year,” chief executive Ben van Beurden told Bloomberg in June.

But Long-Term LNG Demand Growth Faces Downside Risks

LNG demand growth will be there for years to come. Yet, environmental and carbon-related factors may clip some of that demand growth in the longer term, according to Wood Mackenzie.

“Longer term, intensifying interest from policymakers and investors in new technologies, including green hydrogen and CCUS, casts doubt on the sustainability of demand growth,” Di-Odoardo said.

The increased scrutiny of LNG projects’ carbon intensity could also be a growth-limiting factor.

“LNG’s track record on emissions isn’t good. Inert gases including CO2 must be removed before liquefaction and typically are vented into the atmosphere. Liquefaction itself is energy intense, usually fuelled by produced gas,” WoodMac noted.

In addition, spot pricing will play a growing role in LNG trade, thus increasing the exposure of new LNG project economics to spot pricing instead of traditional oil price-linked contracts, Di-Odoardo says. This means there could be higher volatility to the economic returns of future LNG projects.

Short-Term Supply Glut, Longer-Term Supply Crunch

Apart from China, the global natural gas markets will not flourish this year with decreased demand from the pandemic. Global LNG supply growth was already running ahead of demand growth even before COVID-19 crushed oil and gas prices and energy demand. Over the next few years, supply will be abundant to meet demand, after a record volume of 70 mmtpa of new LNG capacity was sanctioned in 2019.

This year, however, will likely not see a single major LNG project approved – for the first time in 20 years – as energy majors and smaller developers alike look to save cash and defer final investment decisions (FIDs) until this period of high uncertainty on the energy markets ends.

“We do not expect any major FIDs on LNG export projects this year,” Devin McDermott, Morgan Stanley’s lead commodity strategist for natural gas and power, told Reuters in early September.

By 2030, however, there will be a supply gap of 102 mmtpa, according to WoodMac, with low-cost Qatar already planning to fill nearly a third of that supply gap. The development of Qatar’s North Field East is expected on its own to absorb 32 mmtpa, “negating the need for new supply from other sources until the late 2020s and pushing out FIDs for projects elsewhere by two to three years,” the consultancy said.

There will be projects elsewhere vying to capture the expected LNG demand growth, but developers may have to consider many additional factors in their project economics on top of pricing. Emissions-cutting policies and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing could extend to LNG, especially in developed economies, potentially limiting the expected doubling of LNG demand through 2040.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com