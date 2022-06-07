Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar’s Huge LNG Expansion Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 118.1 -0.43 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.5 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.304 -0.018 -0.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.274 -0.086 -1.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 4.074 -0.119 -2.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.074 -0.119 -2.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.6 +3.67 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 118.9 +3.42 +2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.7 +1.83 +1.61%
Graph down Basra Light 190 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 125.1 +1.46 +1.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.3 +1.12 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 122.2 +1.91 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 119.9 +5.23 +4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.61 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 104.4 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 120.7 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 118.9 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 116.8 -0.37 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.0 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 116.1 -0.37 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 119.6 -0.37 -0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 114.3 -0.37 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 119.9 -0.71 -0.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 123.6 +1.78 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 108.8 -0.25 -0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.9 -0.37 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 1 day Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 3 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 24 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects

Can Qatar Really Replace Russia As Germany’s Gas Supplier?

Can Qatar Really Replace Russia As Germany’s Gas Supplier?

Qatar is hypothetically capable of…

EU Will Not Decide On Gas Price Cap At This Week’s Summit

EU Will Not Decide On Gas Price Cap At This Week’s Summit

The leaders of the European…

Can Egypt And Israel Fill The European Energy Vacuum?

Can Egypt And Israel Fill The European Energy Vacuum?

Europe is rushing to diversify…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Set To Win Stakes In Qatar’s Huge LNG Expansion Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Qatar announced its huge expansion plans just months before the energy crisis sent natural gas and LNG prices sky-high.
  • State firm QatarEnergy has now called a press conference in Doha this coming Sunday.
  • International oil majors bid last year for a stake in Qatar’s LNG expansion projects.
Join Our Community

Some of the biggest international oil and gas majors, including ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies, are expected to be awarded stakes in the major expansion projects of one of the world’s top LNG exporters, Qatar, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Qatar announced last year the world’s largest LNG project, which is set to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. The project, expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2025, will cost US$28.75 billion. Qatar also plans another expansion phase at the North Field, the world’s largest natural gas field, which it shares with Iran. The second expansion phase will be the North Field South Project (NFS), set to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 mmtpa to 126 mmtpa, with an expected production start date in 2027.

International oil and gas majors Exxon, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, and Eni, bid last year for a stake in Qatar’s LNG expansion projects.

Qatar has delayed the awarding of the stakes, but its state firm QatarEnergy has now called a press conference in Doha this coming Sunday, without saying what the event will be about, Bloomberg’s sources said. Executives from U.S. supermajor Exxon and TotalEnergies’ CEO Patrick Pouyanne may attend the event, the sources added.

Qatar announced its huge expansion plans just months before the energy crisis sent natural gas and LNG prices sky-high in the autumn of 2021 and a year before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the EU to race to procure alternative supply.

The EU is looking at the U.S. and Qatar—the top exporters of LNG—to replace as much Russian pipeline gas as possible.

Last month, Qatar signed an agreement on an energy partnership with Germany, which, QatarEnergy says, “will further strengthen Germany’s energy supply diversification through LNG imports from Qatar.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Tanker Rates Soar To Highest Level In 10 Years
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets

A Week Of Turmoil For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com