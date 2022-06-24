Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.6 +3.28 +3.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.1 +3.05 +2.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 117.8 +4.90 +4.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.172 -0.067 -1.07%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 3.886 +0.120 +3.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 99.17 -5.45 -5.21%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.886 +0.120 +3.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.4 -0.26 -0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 112.1 +1.67 +1.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.5 -0.38 -0.36%
Graph down Basra Light 207 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.5 +0.71 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.4 +0.22 +0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.6 +0.31 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 16 hours 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 90.17 -1.92 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 106.4 -1.92 -1.77%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 104.7 -1.92 -1.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 102.6 -1.92 -1.84%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 99.72 -1.92 -1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 101.8 -1.92 -1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 105.4 -1.92 -1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 100.0 -1.92 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 16 hours 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.8 -1.75 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 16 hours 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 16 hours 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 23 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 327 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 9 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Germany Considers Expropriating Nord Stream 2 For LNG Flows

Can Azerbaijan Help Solve Europe’s Gas Crisis?

Can Azerbaijan Help Solve Europe’s Gas Crisis?

Surrounded by strong neighbors, Azerbaijan…

IEA: Europe Should Prepare For Complete Russian Gas Shutdown

IEA: Europe Should Prepare For Complete Russian Gas Shutdown

Europe should prepare for a…

Turkmenistan Only Has One Customer For Its Natural Gas

Turkmenistan Only Has One Customer For Its Natural Gas

China seems to be the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 24, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Biden met on Thursday with industry leaders to boost offshore wind capacity.
  • Oil refiners, in the meantime, were summoned to meet with Secretary Granholm.
  • Granholm's meeting with U.S. refiners didn't lead to any commitments from either side.
Join Our Community

U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with governors, labor leaders, and business leaders to discuss the implementation of more offshore wind capacity, snubbing oil company executives who were meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss the soaring gasoline prices in America.

The White House is desperate to lower gasoline prices, which are the most important election issue for many Americans ahead of the mid-term elections in November. Ideas juggled by the Biden Administration range from invoking the Defense Production Act to boost refining capacity and output, to restrictions on oil exports. President Joe Biden also stepped up rhetoric toward oil companies, telling them in a letter sent last week to increase fuel production and noting that “refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable.” 

While oil refiners were summoned to meet with Secretary Granholm, President Biden was meeting with officials and executives to discuss an offshore wind partnership. During the meeting, President Biden said the Administration had set a bold target of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“And this is a real boost for energy security. It really changes the creation of — and jobs, and it cuts consumer costs,” President Biden said.  

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Granholm met with U.S. refiners, reminding them that “oil companies must deliver solutions to ensure secure, affordable supply.”

“The Secretary made clear that the Administration believes it is imperative that companies bring supply online to get more gas to the pump at lower prices. She reiterated that the President is prepared to act quickly and decisively, using the tools available to him as appropriate, on sensible recommendations,” the Department of Energy said in the readout of the meeting.

Secretary Granholm also “reiterated the President’s call for them to do more to ensure that their companies are passing savings on to their customers.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Buyers Scramble To Lock In Long Term LNG Contracts In 2022
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis

4 Nations That Could Help Solve The Global Fuel Crisis
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis

The Mining Industry Is Replicating The Oil Sector Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com