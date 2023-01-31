BP Taps Deep Gas Reservoirs In Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.49 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.20 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.719 +0.035 +1.30%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.37 -1.36 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.37 -1.36 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.45 -1.86 -2.18%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 76.42 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.559 -0.007 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.18 -1.76 -2.15%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.00 -1.38 -1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 428 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.44 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.58 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.10 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.45 -1.86 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.62 +0.97 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.02 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.27 +0.97 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.42 +0.97 +1.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.12 +0.97 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.42 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.37 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.72 +0.97 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.37 -1.36 -1.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.75 -2.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.75 -2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.73 -1.78 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 -1.78 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 -1.78 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.75 -2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.31 -1.78 -2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 16 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

White House Slams Exxon’s Record Profit As ‘Outrageous’

EU Commission Wants To Start Joint Gas Purchases Well Before Summer

EU Commission Wants To Start Joint Gas Purchases "Well Before Summer"

The European Commission is aiming…

Sanctions On Russia Are Stalling A Crucial Iranian Gas Project

Sanctions On Russia Are Stalling A Crucial Iranian Gas Project

Iran cannot make any meaningful…

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar To Move Ahead With Ambitious Petrochemical Megaproject

Qatar announced last week that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BP Taps Deep Gas Reservoirs In Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea

By Eurasianet - Jan 31, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • BP begins drilling two new exploration wells in Azerbaijan's Caspian Sea for deep gas reservoirs. 
  • Azerbaijan imports gas from Iran and Russia to meet growing domestic demand and existing export contracts to Europe. 
  • Baku aims to double gas exports to Europe within five years and BP's exploration wells are crucial to securing new gas volumes.
Join Our Community

UK oil giant BP has started drilling two new exploration wells to search for gas deep beneath the Caspian Sea.

The announcement comes as Azerbaijan imports gas from Iran and Russia to meet both growing domestic demand and existing export contracts. Baku has also pledged to double exports to Europe within five years.

One of the wells will reach a depth of 7,000 meters, BP said this month, to tap a gas reservoir believed to lie below the existing Shah Deniz gas field, which currently provides the bulk of Azerbaijan's gas exports. This well, which is expected take around a year to complete, should confirm whether gas in the deep reservoir can be extracted commercially.

BP said the second well, which will reach a depth of about 4,500 meters, is targeting a possible reservoir below Azerbaijan's main oil field, the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field. This drilling project will follow an existing well for part of its depth and so is expected to be completed in just three months.

Offshore drilling in deep water is enormously expensive, with each well costing many tens of millions of dollars.

The first well is being drilled under the existing production agreement between Baku and the consortium operating the field, which includes BP, Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, Turkey's state oil company TPAO, Iranian state oil company NICO and Russia's Lukoil. This means both that any gas produced from the deep reservoir belongs to the consortium, and that the consortium can recover the cost of the well from the revenue generated by the sale of gas from the field.  

The situation with the ACG well is more complex.

Like most oil fields, ACG also produces large quantities of gas; some is pumped back into the field to boost oil production and the rest delivered onshore by pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the production agreement, oil produced from the field belongs to the ACG consortium – which includes BP, SOCAR, TPAO, Exxon Mobil and six other international companies, who together export the oil to global markets. However, the gas which is delivered onshore belongs to SOCAR, and is used to meet Azerbaijan's domestic gas demand.

BP confirmed to Eurasianet that the new exploration well into the deep gas reservoir is being funded by the ACG consortium itself ahead of an agreement over who owns the gas, and with no guarantee that it will be able to recover costs. This unusual move suggests both that the consortium is confident that it will locate significant gas reserves, and that it will be able to secure a deal over ownership which suits both Baku and its commercial partners in the consortium.

Timely move 

If commercial volumes of gas are discovered by one or both of the exploration wells, as things stand there will be no difficulty finding markets for the gas.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the subsequent imposition of sanctions by the EU, and Moscow's retaliatory decision to restrict gas flows have upended the European gas market.

With Azerbaijani gas already flowing to Greece and Bulgaria, in recent months countries across southeastern Europe have been signaling their interest in importing gas from Azerbaijan.

In July Brussels and Baku inked a landmark agreement under which Baku would increase gas deliveries to Europe from 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 12 bcm in 2022 – and double deliveries to 20 bcm by 2027. In the event, exports to Europe last year totaled only 11.4 bcm, and are expected to reach only 11.6 bcm this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's unclear if the shortfall is due to limited production, or limited capacity in the three pipelines which make up the Southern Gas Corridor that carries Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Azerbaijan has faced difficulties meeting both growing domestic demand and export commitments.

In late 2021 Azerbaijan signed a three-way swap deal which saw Turkmenistan ship gas to northeastern Iran and Iran ship a corresponding volume from northwestern Iran to Azerbaijan.

It's unclear if the trade is continuing, but Baku has agreed to buy gas from Russia in order to meet an expected shortfall, raising the uncomfortable prospect that Azerbaijan may have been importing Russian gas in order to export more Azerbaijani gas to Europe. From the EU's perspective, this would undermine the point of the Azerbaijan-EU deal, which was to reduce European dependence on Russian gas.

What isn't in doubt, though, is that existing reserves at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field will be unable to meet Baku’s commitments to Brussels by 2027. New volumes will have to be found. 

Efforts to secure agreements to bring gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian appear to have stalled.

Now the question is, with several years of development work required on the new deeper fields, can Baku deliver the promised gas on time?

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Is Russia Making Any Progress In Its Central Asia Gas Goals?

Next Post

China May Have Big Impact On European Gas Prices Next Winter
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power
Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell

Scientists Invent Hydrogen Producing Solar Cell

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com