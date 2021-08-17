Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Oil Markets Unimpressed By Small Crude, Products Draw

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Natural gas prices in Europe…

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Gazprom Boosts Gas Exports To Europe In H1 2021

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom boosted…

Nigeria Tries To Revive A Zombie Project

Nigeria Tries To Revive A Zombie Project

Nigeria’s energy sector is about…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

Aramco Is Quietly Shedding Some Of Its Gas Pipeline Assets

By City A.M - Aug 17, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Saudi Aramco is looking to raise at least $17bn from the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, sources told Reuters today. A sale that large for a slice of the pipeline deal would be higher than the $12.4bn raised from its oil pipeline deal.

Potential bidders including North American private equity and infrastructure funds, as well as state-backed funds in China and South Korea have been approached by Aramco through its advisers before a formal sale process kicks off in the next few weeks, they said.

The deal size may include $3.5bn of equity and the remainder will be funded by bank debt, one source said, while another source said the transaction size could top $20bn.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s sixth largest gas market, according to Aramco, whose Master Gas System (MGS) derives value from a range of gas deposits and helps deliver it to consumers.

“The gas deal is about the long-term view of gas utilisation and consumption in Saudi Arabia,” said one source familiar with deal, explaining why the gas deal may generate higher proceeds.

The source said many industries will shift to gas under the economic Vision 2030, meaning domestic gas demand will rise.

Related: Why Are Environmentalists Angry About Biden’s Infrastructure Bill?

Aramco is working with JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs on the deal to tap potential buyers, sources have said.

The companies tapped include the ones who took part in the stake sale process for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s gas pipelines, which was bought by a consortium of investors including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and European gas infrastructure owner and operator SNAM .

Aramco, JPMorgan and Goldman declined to comment.

Brookfield and SNAM declined to comment. GIP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By City AM

The Natural Gas Rally Is Far From Over
