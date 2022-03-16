Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.95 -0.09 -0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 98.02 -1.89 -1.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.745 -0.003 -0.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 3.138 +0.038 +1.21%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.972 -0.015 -0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.972 -0.015 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.65 -9.93 -9.06%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.0 -9.67 -8.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 95.72 -3.62 -3.64%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 104.7 -3.96 -3.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 103.0 -3.85 -3.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 103.6 -3.81 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 82.34 -6.57 -7.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 98.59 -6.57 -6.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 96.84 -6.57 -6.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 94.74 -6.57 -6.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 91.89 -6.57 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 93.99 -6.57 -6.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.54 -6.57 -6.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 92.19 -6.57 -6.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.75 -6.50 -6.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 90.39 -6.57 -6.78%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.34 -6.57 -6.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.00 -6.50 -6.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 20 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 35 mins Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days Biden returns USA to its roots

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

Why LNG Won’t Fully Replace Russian Gas In Europe

European countries are rushing to…

Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

European countries are facing a…

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Africa Could Help Fill The Gap In EU Gas Supply

By Alex Kimani - Mar 16, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Germany is looking to reduce its dependence on Russian gas in the short term.
  • Natural gas consists of 25% of the country's total primary energy consumption.
  • Breakthrough institute: Germany must look at Africa to secure additional gas supplies.
Join Our Community

Brent crude briefly fell below $100 a barrel on Monday, a week after reaching a 14-year high of $130 on March 6, easing fears of an energy-driven recession and chronically high gasoline prices.

This marks the first major correction in the energy markets after a period of heightened volatility. Last week, Moscow made good on its threat to weaponize its energy exports in retaliation against Western sanctions by imposing wide-ranging export bans. Alexander Novak, Russia's deputy prime minister, said his government has the "full right" to "impose an embargo" on gas supplies by halting gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

The rise in oil and gas prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict has raised the threat of the worst stagflationary shock to hit Europe since the 1970s. Amid heavy reliance on fossil fuels, energy prices in Europe have spiraled out of control, with European natural gas trading at ~$62/mmbtu, translating to $360 per barrel oil on an energy equivalent basis. With the United States and the United Kingdom banning Russian energy exports and the European Union announcing it will reduce Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year, the West is scrambling to replace Russian energy deliveries.

Few European nations, however, are feeling the heat of the energy crisis as keenly as Germany.

Europe's largest economy is in dire straits after effectively boxing itself into a corner with its energy policies. For decades, successive governments in Berlin have pursued a policy of maximizing the country's dependence on Russian oil and gas, and almost completely ditched nuclear energy, with the final two functional reactors set to be turned off in 2022. As a result, Germany has become heavily reliant on natural gas, with the fuel accounting for 25% of the country's total primary energy consumption. Although Germany has substantial supplies of natural gas of its own that could be accessed by fracking, Berlin has banned the technology, meaning it has to import 97% of its gas mainly from Russia, Netherlands, and Norway.

In a worst-case scenario in which Russia stops all pipeline exports, Goldman Sachs' Chief European Economist Sven Jari Stehn and his team say Euro area GDP growth is likely to fall by 2.2pp in 2022, with sizable impacts in Germany (-3.4pp) and Italy (-2.6pp).

Germany's woes are partly excusable. The dramatic nuclear phase-out is as much part of the country's Energiewende (energy transition) as the move towards a low-carbon economy. Natural gas is cheap and reliable, produces only half as much emissions as coal, and is a critical input in many sectors. In Germany, 44% of gas was used for heating buildings in 2020, while industrial processes consumed 28%. Gas is the best and cheapest feedstock for the manufacture of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, of which Germany is a critical supplier. Gas is also used in refining, the production of chemicals, and many other types of manufacturing. All these are difficult--if not impossible--to completely replace with green energy anytime soon.

Turning to Africa

With a calamitous energy crisis unfolding, Germany has announced it will join the bandwagon of nations rolling back their climate goals by increasing its use of coal, which overtook wind to become the biggest input for electricity production globally in 2021. Indeed, Germany is left with little choice than to burn lignite in its power plants--widely regarded as one of the dirtiest fossil fuels and extracted in vast open-pit mines that litter the German countryside. The European Commission has already given its absolution to countries replacing Russian gas with coal and producing higher emissions as a result.

But coal is merely a stop-gap solution, and Germany must also be clear-eyed about its long-term energy future--a future without Russia's gas. Nuclear energy is out of the question considering that few, if any, European nations are as opposed to nuclear energy as Germany is. Last month, German politicians vehemently denounced the EU's attempt to label nuclear energy as sustainable.

Vijaya Ramachandran, director for energy and development at the Breakthrough Institute, Berlin, should look to Africa if it's serious about achieving energy security. Ramachandran notes that the continent is endowed with substantial natural gas production, reserves, and new discoveries in the process of being tapped. Very little of Africa's gas has been exploited, either for domestic consumption or export.

Algeria is already an established major gas producer with substantial untapped reserves and is connected to Spain with several undersea pipelines. Germany and the EU are already working to expand pipeline capacity connecting Spain with France, from where more Algerian gas could flow to Germany and elsewhere. Libyan gas fields are connected by pipeline to Italy. In both Algeria and Libya, Europe should urgently help tap new fields and increase gas production. New pipelines under discussion currently focus on the Eastern Mediterranean Pipeline Project, which would bring gas from Israel's offshore gas fields to Europe.

But the biggest African sources lie south of the Sahara--including Nigeria, which has about a third of the continent's reserves, and Tanzania. Senegal has recently discovered major offshore fields. 

Ramachandra says Germany should not ignore these opportunities. For instance, the proposed Trans-Saharan pipeline will bring gas from Nigeria to Algeria via Niger. If the project is completed, the new pipeline will connect to the existing Trans-Mediterranean, Maghreb-Europe, Medgaz, and Galsi pipelines that supply Europe from transmission hubs on Algeria's Mediterranean coast. The Trans-Saharan pipeline would be more than 2,500 miles long and could supply as much as 30 billion cubic meters of Nigerian gas to Europe per year--equivalent to about two-thirds of Germany's 2021 imports from Russia (For comparison purposes, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, one of the major routes for Russian gas to Europe, is 2,607-mile-long). On its part, Nigeria is enthusiastic about exporting some of its 200 trillion-cubic-foot reserves of gas, with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arguing in favor of natural gas' critical role, both as a relatively clean transition fuel and as a driver of economic development and foreign exchange earner.

Unfortunately, the Trans-Saharan pipeline will likely take a decade or more to complete, and LNG shipments to Germany would bring quicker relief.

But, again, Berlin's kamikaze energy policies have gotten in the way: Germany has not built a single LNG import terminal as part of its policy to make the country dependent on Russian gas and, in turn, make Russia more dependent on Germany. But there's hope: Berlin has already renounced its old ways and says it will now build LNG infrastructure. 

Luckily for Germany and other stranded EU nations, Ramachandran says LNG loading ports can be built reasonably quickly in Africa, with the Greater Tortue Ahmeyin field, an offshore gas deposit straddling the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania, a prime example. When the field comes online next year, it will place the two west African nations among Africa's top gas producers. Floating liquefaction plants above the offshore gas field produce, liquefy, store, and transfer the gas to LNG tankers that ship it directly to importing countries. While the initial production from this field will be small, it is slated to double in a few years, and the field sits within a larger basin of natural gas with substantially greater reserves.

Elsewhere in Africa, too, gas production will continue to expand as projects in Tanzania, Mozambique, and other countries come online in the next few years.

Developing a gas pipeline as big as the Trans-Saharan pipeline will likely present many challenges as it runs through areas plagued by conflict and insurgency. But it's about time Berlin abandons its myopic energy strategy, stops financing Putin's brutal wars, and helps Africa develop and integrate economically.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Could Plunge Into Recession If Russia Cuts Its Gas Supply

Next Post

Rising Temperatures Provide Relief For Europe’s Ongoing Energy Crisis
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps

Oil Prices Ease As U.S. Rig Count Jumps
Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales
China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia
Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen

Oil Prices Plunge As China Locks Down Shenzen
War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100

War Premium Evaporates As Oil Prices Crash Below $100



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com