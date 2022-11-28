$60 Billion LNG Mega Deal Marks Chinese Influence In Middle East

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 83.19 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.14 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 6.712 -0.312 -4.44%
Graph down Gasoline 54 mins 2.295 -0.036 -1.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 72.44 -3.84 -5.03%
Chart Gasoline 54 mins 2.295 -0.036 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.20 +3.24 +4.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 88.25 +4.02 +4.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.08 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 364 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.78 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.35 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 -1.39 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1827 days 48.22 -1.62 -3.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 55.03 -1.66 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 78.43 -1.66 -2.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 76.68 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 73.83 -1.66 -2.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 70.53 -1.66 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 71.83 -1.66 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 80.78 -1.66 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 70.13 -1.66 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.35 -7.48 -8.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 67.25 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.05 -3.10 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 73.50 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.04 -2.16 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 21 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Oil Stocks Plunge As Divergence With Oil Prices Ends

European Gas Market To Remain Tight Until At Least 2024

European Gas Market To Remain Tight Until At Least 2024

Large volumes of U.S. LNG…

Romania And Azerbaijan Aim To Build New LNG Project In Black Sea

Romania And Azerbaijan Aim To Build New LNG Project In Black Sea

Romania’s Romgaz and Azerbaijan’s Socar…

Europe Still Can’t Quit Russian LNG

Europe Still Can’t Quit Russian LNG

As Europe inches closer to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$60 Billion LNG Mega Deal Marks Chinese Influence In Middle East

By Simon Watkins - Nov 28, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • Qatar has gradually moved closer to China and is continuing to do so.
  • The latest US$60 billion+ deal LNG supply deal between Qatar and China takes relations between the two countries to new heights.
  • By securing a greater foothold in Qatar’s North Field East, China will gain an unparalleled hold over the biggest gas reservoir anywhere in the world.
Join Our Community

In a world now where several major economies may need huge quantities of gas delivered very quickly and with very little notice, Qatar, as the top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter occupies the same sort of ‘swing producer’ position in the global gas market that Saudi Arabia used to hold in the oil market. Given what is at stake for major industrialised nations in the West and in the East, there is little wonder that Qatar has been generally careful to tread a diplomatic path between the effective leaders of these two spheres of influence: the U.S., and China. In recent months, though, exacerbated by the energy supply exigencies resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it appears that Qatar has gradually moved closer to China and is continuing to do so. The latest mammoth LNG supply deal between the two countries adds further weight to this view. The US$60 billion+ deal involves state-owned petroleum company, QatarEnergy, supplying the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) with 4 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) of (LNG) every year for 27 years, starting in 2026. It is China’s longest LNG supply contract and one of its largest in terms of volume. It is also the first supply deal to be announced for the Emirate’s North Field East project, according to Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, president and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, and the Emirate’s Energy Minister. “We are very happy about this deal with Sinopec because we have had a long-term relationship in the past and this takes our relationship to new heights, as we have a sales and purchase agreement that will last into the 2050s,” he underlined. 

Related: UAE To Cut Oil Supply To Asia By 5% In December

The deal follows a string of similar deals in recent months that started in earnest – and with a degree of foresight that seems more than coincidental – several weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February 2022. The skyrocketing gas prices that ensued across the globe had been miraculously not just foreseen by China, Russia’s closest ally, but also insulated against by Beijing through LNG deals with Qatar and others. March 2021 saw a 10-year purchase and sales agreement between Sinopec and Qatar Petroleum for 2 million mtpa of LNG, as reported on and analysed at the time by OilPrice.com. December 2021 saw another deal between China and Qatar, also covered in depth by OilPrice.com, this time between QatarEnergy and Guangdong Energy Group Natural Gas Co for the supply of 1 million mtpa of LNG starting in 2024 and ending in 2034, although it can be extended. 

It seems unlikely that Qatar would be naïve enough to see such deals at such a crucial time in world history purely in business terms. Situated between Saudi Arabia on one side and Iran on the other, the Emirate has previously been very careful not to side too overtly with either the U.S. and its allies (including up until recently, Saudi Arabia) on the one hand, or China and its allies (including Iran) on the other. However, the leadership of the Emirate seems to be in denial that the more a country becomes involved with China, the more likely it is to end up in ‘Hotel California’-type deals – ‘You can check out any time you like/But you can never leave’ - through funding associated with its multi-generational power-grab project, ‘One Belt, One Road’. Perhaps, like everyone caught up in such deals, the leadership of the Emirate does not believe the same thing will happen to them.

This style of deal has been used by China across the globe to enable Beijing to secure key strategic tracts of land or sea in lieu of debts owed or investments made - including most notably, Iran’s major airports and naval ports under the 25-year deal with China, Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, and Djibouti’s Doraleh Port, among others. It is apposite to note that this latest LNG deal between Qatar and China has also been flagged by senior Qataris and Chinese as being a key component for an ‘integrated partnership in the North Field East [project]’. Sinopec itself has indicated that it could be involved in negotiations for a stake in this massive field. Several local news sources have also stated that China’s national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in North Field East.

If one was playing ‘China’s Middle Eastern oil and gas resources’ bingo then one’s card would be filling up fast. But China’s strategy is not as haphazard as a game of chance, as it is focused on building up strategic assets along the old land and maritime ‘Silk Road’ routes that form the basis for today’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ (OBOR). The reason, incidentally, why there has been a shift in some of the media away from using the term ‘One Belt, One Road’ to utilising the term ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) is that China prefers it that way, as do its exceptionally generous advertisers, as Beijing regards ‘One Belt, One Road’ as sounding too imperialistic and colonialist. Nonetheless, China’s project is for ‘One Belt’ and ‘One Road’ and it is Beijing’s ‘Belt’ and Beijing’s ‘Road’ that China is referring to here.

By securing a greater foothold in Qatar’s North Field East, China will gain an unparalleled hold over the biggest gas reservoir anywhere in the world, given its existing control over Iran’s South Pars field because the two fields are the two halves of one great gas reservoir. The whole gas field is 9,700 square kilometres, holding an estimated 1,800 trillion cubic feet (51 trillion cubic metres) of non-associated natural gas and at least 50 billion barrels of natural gas condensates. Qatar’s 6,000 square kilometre section – the ‘North Field’ – is the cornerstone to its world-leading LNG exporter status. Iran’s 3,700 square kilometre section – ‘South Pars’ – already accounts for around 40 percent of Iran’s total gas reserves – mostly located in the southern Fars, Bushehr, and Hormozgan regions – and about 75 percent of its gas production.

Lest there be any misunderstanding about the true intention of all these manoeuvres by China, January this year saw foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), arrive in Beijing for a five-day visit to push ahead on negotiations over the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA). At these meetings, the principal topics of conversation were to finally seal the China-GCC FTA and a “deeper strategic cooperation in a region where U.S. dominance is showing signs of retreat,” according to local news reports.  October then saw the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at which China sought to further cement its influence with several of the world’s leading players in the oil and gas sector. 

These included not just the stalwart full SCO members of Russia, Kazakhstan, and India (which was handed the presidency of the organisation for the coming year) but also new full member, Iran, whose new status in the group was announced at the end of the summit. Additionally, and crucial to China’s long-term plans for the SCO that run alongside its multi-generational OBOR power-grab project, memoranda of understanding were signed granting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, among others, the status of SCO dialogue partners. An agreement was also reached on admitting, among others, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait as upcoming SCO dialogue partners. 

Before these latest developments between Qatar and China, hopes had been high in Europe that it could call upon the government in Doha to help it deal with possible gas supply shortfalls in the wake of sanctions on energy supplies from Russia. High-level delegations from Germany and France had been involved in several parallel negotiations to make deals that would secure gas supplies throughout the upcoming winter and beyond. However, in the middle of October, al-Kaabi – in the wake of the deals already signed by that time with China, and seemingly with an eye on the deals to come from Beijing - stated clearly that Qatar will not divert gas that is already under contract with Asian buyers to Europe this winter.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Sinopec Raises Stakes With Massive New Shale Basin
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil
MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com