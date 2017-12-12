UK Gas Prices Rise Most In 8 Years On Explosion, Outages

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.45 +0.31 +0.54%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.34 -1.35 -2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Mars US 3 hours 59.34 -0.90 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
Urals 19 hours 62.44 +0.86 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.25 +1.06 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.705 +0.027 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 62.08 +1.50 +2.48%
Murban 19 hours 64.83 +1.70 +2.69%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.89 -0.47 -0.77%
Basra Light 19 hours 58.78 -1.41 -2.34%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.48 -0.61 -0.94%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.20 -0.46 -0.71%
Girassol 19 hours 63.75 -0.46 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.94 +0.91 +1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 32.79 -4.84 -12.86%
Western Canadian Select 60 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 60 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 60 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 60 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 60 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 60 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 60 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.97 +0.84 +1.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.75 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 19 hours 47.50 -0.75 -1.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.18 +0.80 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.09 -0.85 -1.64%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.04 -0.85 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.04 -0.85 -1.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.59 -0.85 -1.56%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
Buena Vista 5 days 64.81 +0.67 +1.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 4 hours Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 4 hours EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 5 hours Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 6 hours Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 8 hours Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 10 hours Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect
  • 21 hours US Geological Survey To Reevaluate Bakken Oil Reserves
  • 1 day Brazil Cuts Local Content Requirements to Attract Oil Investors
  • 1 day Forties Pipeline Could Remain Shuttered For Weeks
  • 1 day Desjardins Ends Energy Loan Moratorium
  • 1 day ADNOC Distribution IPO Valuation Could Be Lesson For Aramco
  • 1 day Russia May Turn To Cryptocurrencies For Oil Trade
  • 1 day Iraq-Iran Oil Swap Deal To Run For 1 Year
  • 4 days Venezuelan Crude Exports To U.S. Fall To 15-year Lows
  • 4 days Mexico Blames Brazil For Failing Auction
  • 4 days Norway Allows Eni To Restart Goliat Oil Field In Barents Sea
  • 4 days Malaysia Suggests Muslim Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 4 days Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 5 days Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 5 days Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 5 days Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 5 days Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 5 days China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 5 days Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 5 days Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 5 days London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 5 days East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 6 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 6 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 6 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 6 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 6 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 6 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 6 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 6 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 7 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays

Breaking News:

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Alt Text

Thanksgiving Travelers Smash Records

The U.S. is preparing to…

Alt Text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

U.S. natural gas prices have…

Alt Text

Gasoline Prices Begin To Fall As Demand Tapers Off

Gasoline prices in the United…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Gas Prices Rise Most In 8 Years On Explosion, Outages

By ZeroHedge - Dec 12, 2017, 3:00 PM CST explosion

It has been a tough week already for those that heat their homes in Britain (and those that trade Natural Gas). Following extreme weather warnings and the forties pipeline crack shutdown, an explosion at one of the Europe’s biggest gas hubs further tightened supplies sending gas futures prices up by the most in 8 years.

As Bloomberg reports, gas futures rose the most in more than eight years in Britain, which already is struggling to absorb the impact of a crack that shut down a North Sea pipeline network. After snow fell for two days in London, cooler-than-normal temperatures spread from the Alps to Scandinavia, raising demand for heating fuels.

(Click to enlarge)

An explosion at around 9am at Austria’s main gas pipeline hub, left one person dead and 18 injured, according to police.

The facility about 50 kilometers (31 miles) northeast of Vienna transports the equivalent of a 10th of Europe’s gas demand.



Fire engines, ambulances and a rescue helicopter have reportedly been deployed to the area, and all work has been halted at the site.

"Eighteen people are injured and one is dead," police chief Markus Haindl said, as quoted by Sputnik.

He added that "technical problems" caused the explosion, and that there was "no indication of terrorism."

Several media outlets previously put the number of people injured at around 60. Related: Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

”It is the worst possible time for a big gas hub to burn, since capacity is needed ahead of the winter and it changes the expectations of how much gas there will be available,” said Arne Bergvik, the chief analyst at Swedish utility Jamtkraft AB.

“If weather turns colder and capacity is unavailable, it will absolutely drive up power prices.”

Britain felt the threat most acutely, since it lacks the gas storage sites and web of interconnections that link markets across continental Europe. As Bloomberg concludes, U.K. is more vulnerable than normal this winter because Centrica Plc is closing the nation’s biggest storage site after more than 30 years. The Rough facility was able to meet as much as 10 percent of peak winter demand but that is now much reduced as it pumps out its last remaining fuel.

It takes about two weeks to bring LNG from Qatar, the U.K.’s biggest supplier of the super-chilled fuel. Only one tanker, the Bu Samra, is confirmed as arriving in the U.K. this month. The first tanker from Russia’s Arctic plant Yamal LNG may also head to Britain and would arrive in about five days, according to shipping website sea-distances.

“Gas demand is at above average levels because of the cold snap,” he said by email, estimating the shortfall of supply from the Forties outage at about 10 percent of average winter demand. “If outages persist, prices will remain high for some time.”

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Chet Parker on December 12 2017 said:
    Back up the truck, time to load up or is it too late?

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?
The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

 Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Slide On Major Gasoline Build

 Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back

 Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Blockchain And The $3.6 Trillion Infrastructure Crisis

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com