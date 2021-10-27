The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 40 mins 82.66 -1.99 -2.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 84.23 -2.17 -2.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 6.202 +0.320 +5.44%
Graph down Heating Oil 40 mins 2.515 -0.063 -2.43%
Graph down Gasoline 42 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 79.06 -2.24 -2.76%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.450 -0.067 -2.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.77 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.61 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.01 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.43 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.48 -0.16 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.64 -0.20 -0.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.71 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.52 +1.10 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.00 +0.21 +0.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 68.90 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.65 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.05 +0.89 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 78.50 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.40 +0.89 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.90 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 78.65 +0.89 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.94 +1.00 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.64 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.60 +0.89 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.55 +0.89 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.00 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +0.89 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 8 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 41 mins US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 3 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stocks Plunge To The Lowest Level Since 1997

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

While Texans are struggling to…

Nord Stream 2 Comes Just As European Gas Prices Reach 13-Year High

Nord Stream 2 Comes Just As European Gas Prices Reach 13-Year High

The sooner Nord Stream 2…

Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets 

Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets 

LNG markets have calmed down…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • A natural gas shortage around the world has led to a spike in energy costs that is going to have a significant knock-on effect on food and fuel
  • One major impact of higher natural gas and coal prices has been a spike in the price of fertilizer, which will cause food prices to rise
  • A tighter supply of corn will also increase the price of ethanol used for blending into gasoline
Join Our Community

Consumers all over the world have already started to feel the pinch of the global natural gas crisis and surging prices in Europe and Asia. Households in Europe are paying much higher gas and power prices, while nearly half of U.S. consumers are bracing for a 30-percent jump in winter energy bills as they primarily use natural gas for heating. 

The pain for consumers won’t stop with higher winter energy bills. The natural gas price surge has also triggered price increases for global food and fuel. Both are set to jump in the coming months, partly due to the indirect effect of record-high gas prices, which are curtailing production of critical components for the food industry and agricultural commodities. 

“This winter’s big chill could be felt far, long and wide,” The Wall Street Journal’s Jinjoo Lee wrote in an article this week.  

Indeed, soaring gas prices are not only directly raising energy bills for households. They are also indirectly impacting the global food supply chain, the effects of which could still be felt as far away as next year. That’s because of the reduced production of fertilizers that would lead to tighter supply and potentially influence the decision of farmers on which crops to plant next year in a bid to reduce the pain of high fertilizer costs. 

In mid-September, giant European firms from chemicals and mining to the food sector said sky-high gas and electricity prices were hitting their profit margins and forcing some of them to curtail operations

Related: Money Managers Are Throwing Their Weight Behind The Oil Price Rally Lower fertilizer production is not only sending fertilizer prices soaring, but it is also hitting the food supply chain because ammonia and nitrogen production has carbon dioxide (CO2) as a byproduct. CO2 is widely used in the food industry to make soft drinks and in the packaging of perishable foods.

For example, CF Industries, a manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, said in mid-September that it was halting operations at both its Billingham and Ince manufacturing sites in the UK due to high gas prices. 

The Billingham plant makes carbon dioxide, so the UK government secured a short-term deal with the company, which produces 60 percent of the UK’s CO2, to ensure the continued supply to businesses and avoid food shortages. 

“Soaring natural gas prices have prompted shutdowns of fertilizer plants and have wide-ranging implications, not only for industry, but for farmers and global food supply,” Deepika Thapliyal at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) said on Tuesday.   

“The rally in energy prices, especially coal and natural gas, have sharply increased agricultural input costs. This includes fertilizers, which have risen more than 55 percent since January, with several fertilizer manufacturers halting or reducing production capacity,” the World Bank said in its Commodity Markets Outlook this month. 

“If energy and fertilizer prices do not stabilize next year as expected, food prices would be subject to upward pressures,” the bank said. 

In Europe, the “chokingly high gas prices” are making the production of ammonia and fertilizers unprofitable, industry association Fertilizers Europe said early this month. 

“If prolonged, this situation will lead to lower European fertilizer production and a tightened market situation which could affect next year’s agricultural yield,” the group added. 

Related: Aramco CEO: Underinvestment In Oil Is A ‘’Huge Concern’’

The European Commission presented on October 13 a toolbox to address soaring energy prices, yet this “does not solve the immediate crisis,” Fertilizers Europe said. 

“Surging energy prices lead to reduced fertilizer production, higher input costs for farmers, and in turn food price spike. But fertilizer industry is not just about food for plants. Our industry is also a key supplier of AdBlue for heavy weight vehicles, CO? supply for meat and beverage industries to name the few,” said Jacob Hansen, Director General at Fertilizers Europe.

China, for its part, is said to have started to restrict, or at least closely monitor, its exports of fertilizers, which additionally tightens global supply and could lead to additional price shocks for food. 

Tightening global fertilizer supply will not spare U.S. farmers, either, analysts say. Corn, wheat, and oats crops are sensitive to the amount of fertilizer used. In addition, more expensive—and a tighter supply of—corn, for example, would raise the price of ethanol used for blending into gasoline as per the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). 

All in all, the record-high natural gas prices will raise heating bills this winter, steak prices next spring, and fuel prices next summer.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Residential Natural Gas Bills To Jump 30% This Winter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come

Oil Prices Will Remain High For Years To Come
Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger
Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break

Oilfield Service Companies Can’t Catch A Break



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com