Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.08 +2.37 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.76 +2.70 +3.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.812 -0.091 -1.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.108 +4.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.493 +0.108 +4.55%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Democrats Propose Buying And Selling Oil To Fund EV Rollout

Biden Is Growing Increasingly Desperate To Curb Gasoline Prices

U.S. Consumer Spending On Gasoline Has Doubled In 12 Months

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

By ZeroHedge - Sep 27, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Ongoing supply chain woes could push oil prices back to $100 per barrel.
  • Analysts estimate gasoline prices could return to $5 per gallon.
  • Biden's ability to continue pouring oil onto the markets to keep gas prices down is dwindling.
Join Our Community

A short respite from rising oil and gasoline prices is about to end as 2022 comes to a close.  The reasons are numerous, but almost all of them relate directly to the supply chain.  Mainstream estimates suggest a return to $100 per barrel for the Brent which would inflate gasoline prices back to around $5 per gallon on average in the US.  These projections are likely conservative. It should be noted that it's unusual for the mainstream financial media or mainstream analysts to suggest the idea of a renewed energy price spike.  With mid-term elections closing in, higher gas prices would put a damper on any chances democrats might have in maintaining a political majority.  Stagflationary pressures already top the list of public concerns in the US, far above social issues and geopolitical conflicts.  Higher energy costs would be more than unwelcome going into winter.

This is the reason why Joe Biden has been so exuberant about releasing oil supplies from the US strategic reserves for the past several months.  Biden's plan unleashed 1 million barrels per day into the supply chain and is set to end in October.  The reserves are now depleted to the lowest levels since 1984, with gas prices STILL nearly double what they were when Biden entered the White House. It is essentially market manipulation at the expense of US strategic readiness and for the express purpose of political gain.

Biden's ability to continue pouring oil onto the markets to keep gas prices down is dwindling. Even if he continues the strategy past October, a red sweep in November would bring challenges and a freeze on reserves anyway.

Another factor is the failing attempts at a nuclear deal with Iran and the lifting of sanctions by the west.  The free flow of Iranian oil will not be happening anytime soon, leaving western access to a major oil pool off the table.

Europe's desperate search for oil, coal and gas will siphon supplies away from the global markets leaving all other countries with less.  The obvious result will be much higher prices for everyone.

Related: Pierre Andurand: Europe Can Replace Large Part Of Russian Gas With LNG

There is also the issue of the stronger US dollar.  As the petro-currency, most oil worldwide has been purchased in dollars, allowing Americans to enjoy lower prices.  However, sanctions and economic tensions between the east and the west have led to a rising trend of bilateral trade agreements cutting out the dollar as the reserve currency.  Furthermore, the strong dollar has also led to turmoil in FX markets and in foreign currencies like the Japanese Yen, which may lead to increased dumping of US Treasury holdings by international creditors.  We could soon be facing a coordinated effort by central banks to crush the dollar even as the Federal Reserve seeks to strengthen the Greenback through interest rate hikes.

Barring a sudden crisis event such as an expansion of the war in Ukraine or a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, oil prices are still set to rise as supply chain issues multiply.  

The Department of Energy plans to replenish strategic reserves by purchasing oil stocks into the future at prices set today.  The argument is that this will increase domestic oil production.  The problem is that this discounts inflation in production costs for shale oil drillers.  Set prices would only work as long as drillers can continue to make a reasonable profit.  If they can't, they will simply shut down.  By extension, the plan also assumes that drillers will be able to produce excess beyond market demand to sell to the government.  

If the government gets a first purchase arrangement, then drillers will not be able to supply as much oil to regular consumers and prices will continue to spike.  If the government does not get a first purchase contract, European buyers will probably snap up any excess.  Either way, general consumers will not enjoy any benefits of increased drilling if it occurs, and Biden's fraudulent green energy agenda will only restrict oil producers even more.  All in all, every observable factor suggests high oil and gas prices in the near term.   

By Zerohedge.com

