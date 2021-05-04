Asian LNG Buyers Are Preparing For A Harsh Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.23 +0.54 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.45 +0.57 +0.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.975 +0.008 +0.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.014 +0.015 +0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.169 +0.017 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 65.49 +1.15 +1.79%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.169 +0.017 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 65.68 +1.44 +2.24%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 66.50 +1.62 +2.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.61 +1.89 +3.06%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 67.95 +1.88 +2.85%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.47 +2.02 +3.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 67.31 +2.32 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 67.99 +2.26 +3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.33 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 51.64 +0.91 +1.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 63.49 +0.91 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 64.89 +0.91 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 61.09 +0.91 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 60.09 +0.91 +1.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 63.99 +0.91 +1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 59.24 +0.91 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.36 +0.96 +1.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 66.83 -1.35 -1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.64 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.59 +1.20 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.25 +1.25 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.83 +0.91 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 2 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 7 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 20 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 12 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Iran Takes Drastic Measures To Conserve Electricity In Tehran

The LNG Market Is “Imploding”

The LNG Market Is “Imploding”

While everyone is understandably watching…

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

While Texans are struggling to…

Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets 

Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets 

LNG markets have calmed down…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asian LNG Buyers Are Preparing For A Harsh Winter

By Vanand Meliksetian - May 04, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Global markets have been hit hard by the economic downturn as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. LNG prices were among the commodities which decreased sharply as consumption evaporated when entire industries and societies went into lockdown. During the past several months, however, prices have rebounded strongly, resembling a rollercoaster. The situation was especially dire for East Asian customers who found it hard to buy affordable cargoes.

Therefore, buyers are already preparing for the next winter season. China’s Sinopec, for example, has purchased 35 cargoes to be delivered starting in June until February 2022. Chinese buyers are hardly alone. Importers in Japan and South Korea are likely to follow as the market remains tight. It is uncommon though that winter cargoes are bought on such a scale in April already.

The price difference within one year is remarkable and attributable to several factors. During the summer period of 2020 when Covid-19 was hardly under control anywhere in the world, LNG spot price decreased to record lows of $2 MMBtu, which is hardly enough to pay for production at some locations. The peak was reached in January this year after surging to $32.50 MMBtu caused by three factors. Related: Oil Rises To Seven-Week High On Strong Remand Recovery

First, extreme cold weather swept over northeast Asia where demand skyrocketed. The area is densely populated and home to the world's three largest importers: China, Japan, and South Korea. Second, the region enjoyed strong economic performance due to containing the spread of the Coronavirus relatively well. Lastly, several unplanned outages meant that production capacity was below normal levels. The combination of these three factors was a perfect storm culminating in record prices in January. 

While skyrocketing prices are damaging to consumer confidence and sustaining supportive government policies, it seems that LNG is spared due to the lack of alternatives in the region. Again, three factors ensure that Asia will account for 95 percent of global LNG growth until 2022. First, economic performance is the best indication for import growth and East Asia is set to remain to expand. Second, the lack of domestic alternatives to LNG, such as pipelines (except for China), ensures that East Asia remains dependent on shipped
imports. Third, supportive policies will remain in place and drive expansion.

In this regard, Beijing's actions have considerably influenced the market. Rampant air pollution created the need for China’s coal-to-gas policy which has set the country on course to overtake Japan as the world’s largest importer of LNG besides enjoying considerable pipeline connectivity with Central Asia and Russia.

Related Video: India COVID Tragedy Dampens Oil Recovery

What does Asia’s buying spree mean for LNG prices in the short term? The quick answer is that prices, most likely, will remain high. Though not skyrocketing as in January. The market remains relatively tight as economies enter a period of thaw as vaccination programs progress, in the rich world at least. Although Brazil and India suffer from major outbreaks, the world's biggest importers in Europe and Asia are likely to recover economically. Thus driving demand for LNG.

Second, demand will also be high regarding European countries. The continent, also, endured a relatively cold winter. This means that storages are unusually low for the time of the year. These need to be refilled which could partly be done with LNG. Although Europe enjoys good connectivity through pipelines with major natural gas producers in Russia, Norway, and North Africa, LNG's market share has been rising steadily for years.

Asia's unusually early buying spree is well needed. Although LNG provides flexibility to the market, it can erode the security of supply for customers. Therefore, expect demand to remain high throughout the summer and into the next winter heating season.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Future Of U.S. LNG Hangs In The Balance
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian has extended experience working in the energy sector. His involvement with the fossil fuel industry as well as renewables makes him an allrounder…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump
Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas
Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May

Three Things That Will Drive Oil Prices In May
The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com