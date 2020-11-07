OilPrice GEA
Graph down Marine 1 day 40.58 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 1 day 40.91 -0.34 -0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 37.00 -1.13 -2.96%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 41.35 -1.39 -3.25%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 38.48 -1.29 -3.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 39.36 -0.89 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 40.64 -1.08 -2.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.79 +0.70 +1.79%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 26.52 -1.41 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.04 -0.16 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 37.79 -0.36 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 39.19 -0.36 -0.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 34.54 -0.26 -0.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.09 -0.36 -1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 35.09 -0.06 -0.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 34.99 -0.51 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 33.94 -0.36 -1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.81 -0.41 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 32.22 -0.52 -1.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 36.17 -0.52 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 33.50 -1.75 -4.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.00 -0.50 -1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.07 -0.36 -0.85%
Premium Content

World’s Largest Copper Miner Is Taking A Shot At Lithium

By MINING.com - Nov 07, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s no.1 copper producer, will go ahead with plans to explore for lithium at the Maricunga salt flat, the country’s second-largest in terms of reserves, after receiving the approval from local environmental regulators. The exploration campaign, approved by the 10 members of the Environmental Assessment Commission of Atacama, where Maricunga is located, would begin in April 2021, Codelco said. 

The copper giant plans to spend between six and 10 months on the field to determine concentrations of the battery metal on the 145 sq. km (90 square miles) area, estimate the size of the resource and identify necessary next steps, it said.

“Depending on the results, specifically on the concentrations of lithium dissolved in the brines of said mining properties, Codelco will define whether it is environmentally and economically viable to move on to the next stages of the project,” the company said in a statement.

The Santiago-based miner for years tried and failed to get into the lithium business, as plans to overhaul its aging copper mines took priority.

Regaining ground?

Chile holds some of the world’s largest reserves of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles and high tech devices. But the nation’s output has barely budged in recent years, as constitutional restrictions reserving lithium production for the state have pushed investors to develop mines in Argentina and Australia instead.

Related: Elon Musk’s $250 Tesla Tequila Is Already Sold Out

Under a new lithium policy published in 2016, the Chilean government plans to boost lithium production by directing its state-owned mining companies to develop their claims over salt-flats in the arid north of the country.

In 2018, Codelco obtained special permits over the whole of the Salar de Maricunga and last year it entered talks with privately-owned Minera Salar Blanco to form a joint venture to mine claims held by both the companies in the area.

The Maricunga salt flat is far smaller than the vast Salar de Atacama (less than 5% Atacama’s size), where top lithium producers dominate.

SQM, the world’s second-largest lithium miner, also holds stakes in Maricunga.

By Mining.com

COVID Surge Keeps Oil Below $40
