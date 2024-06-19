Will the World See a “Staggering” Oil Supply Glut in 2030?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.90 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.76 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.95 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.040 -1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.032 +1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 229 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 +0.032 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.05 +1.88 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

China Looks to Curb Overcapacity in Its Lithium Battery Industry

Could Deflecting the Sun Help Cool the Planet?

Could Deflecting the Sun Help Cool the Planet?

Scientists conducted a pilot test…

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative

Iraq and China are deepening…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Further Declines

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Further Declines

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will the World See a “Staggering” Oil Supply Glut in 2030?

By Robert Rapier - Jun 19, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The IEA predicts a future oil supply glut due to electric vehicles and rising non-OPEC+ production.
  • Past predictions of oil decline have been inaccurate, such as Bloomberg's forecast of a crash in 2023.
  • The IEA's current prediction relies on assumptions that may not hold true.
Oil

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released its Oil 2024 report, which examines the global dynamics for oil supply security, refining, trade, and investment. The report received considerable media attention because of the projection that by 2030 oil production will reach “a staggering 8 million barrels per day above projected global demand.”

The report cites the proliferation of electric vehicles, the growing utilization of renewable energy, and China’s declining oil consumption growth are key contributors to this projected trend. However, the IEA still expects oil demand to grow. From a global base of 103.2 million barrels per day (BPD) in 2024, the IEA believes demand will grow to 105.6 million BPD by 2029 and decrease slightly to 105.5 million BPD in 2030 (Table 2 in the report).

Supply growth is expected to be largely driven by non-OPEC+ countries, particularly the United States, Brazil, Guyana, and Canada, which are projected to pump at record levels. Non-OPEC+ countries are predicted to add 6 million BPD of supply by 2030.

In contrast, OPEC+ output is expected to remain relatively steady, with voluntary production cuts being a significant factor in maintaining market stability. The imbalance is projected to have far-reaching implications for geopolitics and may diminish OPEC’s capacity to influence oil prices.

The IEA makes its supply projections in part by looking at announced projects. However, to project a supply excess, the IEA also must make assumptions regarding depletion in existing fields, future discoveries, and demand trends.

In 2016, Bloomberg made a similar prediction in Another Oil Crash Is Coming, and There May Be No Recovery. The article looked at trends of electric vehicle sales, and wrote “If that level of growth continues, the crash-triggering benchmark of 2 million barrels of reduced demand could come as early as 2023.” I took exception to the assumptions that were made in the Bloomberg article and concluded:

“Thus, don’t be surprised in 2023 to see that instead of crude oil demand being 2 million bpd lower than today per the Bloomberg article, we see that oil demand grew despite the continued growth of electric vehicles.”

That is in fact what happened. Global oil demand in 2023 was around 5 million BPD higher than it was in 2016 when Bloomberg made the prediction, and as we know oil prices in 2023 certainly didn’t signal an oversupply.

But consider what might have happened if the markets took the Bloomberg projections at face value. If investments in oil projects had dried up because of the predicted supply excess, instead of oil prices averaging $78 per barrel in 2023, they might have averaged $130-$150 as supply fell short of demand. Volatile prices can be a consequence of wrong projections.

The bottom line is that it is hard to make these projections, as Bloomberg learned. For that matter, if you had predicted in 2005 that U.S. oil production would grow at the fastest rate of any country over the next decade, energy analysts everywhere would have laughed. But that’s exactly what happened.

I don’t know if the IEA projection will prove to be accurate. I do know that over the past 10 months, U.S. oil production — although still near record levels — has flattened. Most of the best tight oil sites in the U.S. have been drilled. U.S. oil production may be reaching a plateau, while the IEA is projecting another 2 million BPD of growth in the U.S. by 2030.

There are many assumptions behind the IEA’s projection. All it takes is for one or two of those assumptions to be wrong, and the IEA’s projections of a “staggering” excess could be staggeringly wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier via rrapier.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq and China Strengthen Ties With Major Development Initiative
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits

Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real

From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com