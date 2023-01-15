Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.86 +1.47 +1.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 85.28 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.44 +1.46 +1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 3.419 -0.276 -7.47%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.533 +0.058 +2.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 2 days 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.533 +0.058 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.26 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Murban 3 days 83.42 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.69 +0.92 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 412 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 85.39 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.31 +0.73 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 17 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 20 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Chevron Sold Venezuelan Oil To Phillips 66

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia Accuses Sweden Of “Hiding Something” About The Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman described…

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

UK Government Could Save Billions As Energy Bills Continue To Fall

Energy bills could fall under…

Don’t Expect A Major Rally In Oil

Don’t Expect A Major Rally In Oil

A weaker dollar, a more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 15, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The global interest in green hydrogen has exploded in recent years as countries and companies look for energy solutions that can help to cut emissions.
  • Unlike blue and grey hydrogen, green hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity to splits water into hydrogen and oxygen - making it carbon-free.
  • Now, oil and gas companies are increasingly interested in green hydrogen projects as a way to reduce their emissions.
Join Our Community

As interest in green hydrogen picks up worldwide, energy firms are using a variety of renewable energy projects to power hydrogen production. One major source for this production is wind power, thanks to decades of development of wind farms worldwide. Green hydrogen has been hailed by many as a magical fuel that could eventually provide an alternative to diesel and jet fuel, as well as a movement away from the sole reliance on electric batteries – produced using mined metals and minerals. However, the reason for the sudden interest in green hydrogen by many energy companies is to support longer-term oil and gas production by helping to decarbonize operations. 

The U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy believes that the net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 target cannot be achieved by relying purely on renewable electricity. Instead, green hydrogen could provide households with a vital heating source and could contribute substantially to the decarbonization of the transport sector. It could also be used in industries that currently rely heavily on fossil fuels, and in agriculture. While the production of blue and grey hydrogen – using natural gas to drive output – is already fairly common, the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources is less typical. 

The growing number of wind farms in the U.S. and other countries around the world could help energy companies to shift their hydrogen production practices from blue and grey to green. Green hydrogen is produced using renewable electricity to power an electrolyzer, which then splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The gas is then burned to produce power, emitting only water vapor and warm air, making it carbon-free. The potential for green hydrogen produced from wind energy is significant, as both onshore and offshore wind operations are expanding at a rapid rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the U.S., the offshore wind pipeline grew by 13.5 percent in 2021, compared to 2020, with 40,083 megawatts (MW) now in various stages of development. In 2021 and 2022, the government expanded the areas of the U.S. available for offshore wind development, auctioning several new lease areas. This development was supported by the falling costs of wind energy projects, with the cost of commercial-scale offshore wind projects decreasing by 13 percent, to $84/MW-hour on average. Meanwhile, global offshore wind installations saw a record year in 2021, with the commissioning of 17,398 MW of new projects, meaning a global installed capacity of over 50 GW

The development of the green hydrogen industry is seen as key to a green transition as it has the potential to replace natural gas in heating, as well as to be used in place of diesel and other fuels. In Europe and Asia, numerous large-scale green hydrogen projects have been announced over the last year, with a major hydrogen corridor planned for Europe. At present, the production of green hydrogen is expensive compared to other forms of renewable energy. However, much like solar and wind power, production prices are expected to drop significantly as hydrogen operations expand worldwide. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But many energy companies are looking to green hydrogen not only to support the transition away from fossil fuels but to decarbonize oil and gas operations to boost their longevity. In the Gulf of Mexico, offshore wind farms have attracted great interest, with some looking to use the energy to power homes in Texas and Louisiana – around 3.1 million houses in total – and others seeing the potential for powering oil refining operations. The Biden administration plans to build 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, capable of powering 10 million homes. But others are eyeing the windfarms for their potential to fuel green hydrogen projects that could power industrial processes, helping energy firms to decarbonize operations. 

Green hydrogen would be sent to shore via oil and gas pipelines, replacing fossil fuels in powering oil operations, reducing carbon emissions by as much as 68 percent. This would be the first project of its kind and could spur other companies around the globe to do the same. Some opponents believe it would be prolonging the lifespan of the fossil fuel projects that they wish to end. The national policy director for Taproot Earth, Kendall Dix, explained: “Hydrogen is, at worst, a false solution and, at best, potentially a distraction.”

Many oil and gas majors have already started to shift to lower-carbon oil operations by moving away from aging oil regions to new areas, such as Africa and the Caribbean, and incorporating carbon-cutting technologies. Wind-powered hydrogen production is just the latest trend that Big Oil is jumping on as a means of extending the potential lifespan of oil and gas operations, to meet the high global demand while decarbonizing. But many believe this is a fallacy and that as demand for green hydrogen increases, the clean fuel source could be better used for heating and transportation in a bigger transition away from fossil fuels.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Rolls Royce Smashes Sales Record In 2022 As Ultra-Rich Splurged On Luxury
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January
Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

Why Oil’s 7-Month Downturn May Be About To Reverse

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com