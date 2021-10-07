Who Should Pay To Plug Abandoned Oil Wells?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.77 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 81.95 +0.87 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.760 +0.083 +1.46%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.471 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.343 +0.008 +0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%
Chart Mars US 46 mins 76.40 -1.03 -1.33%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.343 +0.008 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.20 +0.82 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.33 +0.92 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.39 -2.00 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 79.76 -1.33 -1.64%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.22 -1.79 -2.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 -1.74 -2.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.19 -1.62 -1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.65 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 64.85 +0.80 +1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 50 mins 64.78 -1.65 -2.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.43 -1.50 -1.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.83 -1.50 -1.89%
Graph down Sweet Crude 50 mins 75.53 -1.40 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 50 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 73.18 -1.65 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 75.33 -1.60 -2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 76.73 -2.05 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 73.33 -1.70 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.06 -1.36 -1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.91 +1.42 +1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 72.25 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 76.20 +0.87 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.50 -2.17%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.37 -1.50 -1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 9 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 22 hours Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 23 hours This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 21 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 1 day Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations

Breaking News:

Even The World’s Top LNG Exporter Thinks Natural Gas Prices Are Too High

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

Clean energy startups are attracting…

How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

How Will Asia React To Record Breaking Energy Prices?

Record coal and LNG prices…

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The Best Way To Play The Natural Gas Boom

The natural gas boom has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Who Should Pay To Plug Abandoned Oil Wells?

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 07, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. has battled with its abandoned oil well problem for years, with experts suggesting there are anywhere between 2 and 3.2 million abandoned wells across the country.
  • Unplugged wells could be releasing methane into the air and causing further climate damage with no energy gain. 
  • One of the biggest limitations in making oil companies pay for the clean-up is the existence of thousands of orphan wells – abandoned wells with no registered owner.
Join Our Community

Who should be responsible for plugging abandoned oil and gas wells, Big Oil, or the government and taxpayers? That’s the question being raised as the U.S. faces an increasing abandoned oil well problem, with millions of unplugged wells across the country. 

The U.S. has battled with its abandoned oil well problem for years, with experts suggesting there are anywhere between 2 and 3.2 million abandoned wells across the country, of which there are 57,000 documented orphaned wells. The difficulty in coming to a concrete figure is due to the lack of documentation of wells that were abandoned up to a century ago. So long as these wells go unplugged, they may well be releasing methane into the air and causing further climate damage with no energy gain. 

But would new policies mean that the burden to plug these disused wells now falls on the taxpayers instead of the oil companies? A recent policy proposal suggests so. Part of Biden’s giant $1 trillion infrastructure bill may include funds for the plugging of wells across the U.S., effectively subsidizing Big Oil’s operations, on the grounds that it would support the battle against climate change. 

One of the biggest limitations in making oil companies pay for the clean-up is the existence of thousands of orphan wells – abandoned wells with no registered owner. And just who is responsible for these if not the federal government?

However, criticism mainly surrounds the $2-million of proposed funding stipulated for the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission (IOGCC), which works closely with the oil and gas industry. This proposed part of the bill would give the IOGCC the power to consult with the government over the distribution of billions of dollars in funding for the plugging, remediation, and restoring of orphan wells, potentially providing its favored oil companies with state funding to plug these wells.  

We’ve already seen action taken earlier this year to speed up the rate at which abandoned oil and gas wells are plugged, with a U.S. House of Representatives Democrat introducing a bill in April which authorized $8 billion in funding to clean up and plug these wells across the country. 

And New Mexico spent millions in 2020 plugging orphaned wells through the Oil Conservation Division (OCD) if the state’s Energy Department. The reason so many orphaned wells exist across the U.S. is largely because many oil companies have gone bankrupt over decades of drilling, leaving these leaking wells with no one to manage them. 

New Mexico reportedly plugged 42 orphaned wells in the fiscal year 2020, at a cost of $1.6 million. But this is merely the tip of the iceberg, with thousands of wells remaining in New Mexico alone, requiring millions in funding to plug them all. 

Adrienne Sandoval, Director of OCD, highlighted the importance of plugging old oil and gas wells as quickly as possible as, “There’s the potential for gas to escape. There’s the potential for an impact to groundwater. There are multiple different layers and reasons why it’s important to (plug wells).” The environmental and human health impacts are simply too big to overlook. 

But should the state and federal governments not only be designating huge funds to clear up Big Oil’s mess but actually pay oil companies for the luxury of having the situation rectified? 

Landowners across the U.S. accuse inadequate regulations for allowing oil companies to avoid plugging their disused wells. And local citizens of areas with large numbers of abandoned wells are concerned that some have gone decades without being plugged, with unknown damage to the local environment. 

In Colorado, oil producers are required to pay a $10,000 to $20,000 bond for the plugging of abandoned wells once drilled. However, the estimated cost of plugging these wells is, in reality, nearer $140,000, suggesting that oil companies are managing to avoid the costs of leaving these wells safe for the environment and for the health of the local population once they’re no longer using them. 

In Texas, the Railroad Commission is plugging an average of around 1,800 wells every year, with 83 percent of these being plugged by their oil operators. However, the Commission waived fees last year due to the slump in oil prices and increase in bankruptcies across the oil industry. 

In addition, oil and gas majors have been accused of selling less productive wells to local oil companies, many of which go bankrupt. This issue increased during the 2020 pandemic when oil prices plummeted, leading many small oil and gas companies across the U.S. to file for bankruptcy, leaving abandoned wells in their wake. Some believe this is simply a way for oil majors to dodge the costs incurred in plugging non-profitable wells. 

But recent advances in accountability have been made. Fieldwood Energy, a Houston-based oil and gas company, filed for bankruptcy in August 2020, leaving behind hundreds of aging wells in the Gulf of Mexico. However, a lawsuit meant that $7.2 billion in expenses for plugging the wells fell upon their prior owners, including BP and Shell, in a landmark case. 

So, as there seems to be a little option in shifting the responsibility away from the state when it comes to plugging orphaned wells, should the government introduce stricter regulations on oil majors selling less profitable wells to smaller companies by making them liable for the clean-up cost should the new owner go bankrupt, as well as higher bonds for the decommissioning of wells once they are abandoned? With the U.S. going full throttle on its Green New Deal, this seems like an obvious step forward. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

$11 Billion Has Poured Into Clean Energy Startups This Year

Next Post

JPMorgan: Energy Stocks Still Have Room To Run
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis

Bank Of America: Energy Crunch Could Lead To $100 Oil And Economic Crisis
Asia Is Winning The Bidding War For Natural Gas Supply

Asia Is Winning The Bidding War For Natural Gas Supply
World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com