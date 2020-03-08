What’s Next For North American Shale?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 30.85 -10.43 -25.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.09 -11.18 -24.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.634 -0.074 -4.33%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 3 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.634 -0.074 -4.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 3 days 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 3 days 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 25 mins Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 7 hours Bloomberg article poses that Putin's ultimate rath of "No more Cuts" for OPEC+ is targeted at the U.S.
  • 2 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 6 hours OPEC + Russia + Demand Trap
  • 13 hours Is Russia's refusal to strike a deal with OPEC a move to cripple US shale?
  • 1 day The Problem Isn't the Corona Virus Per Se
  • 1 hour Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 14 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 24 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 1 day What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Donald Trump holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

Alt Text

Wall Street Has A New Favorite Energy Niche

For many years, investors have…

Alt Text

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

It appears that the OPEC+…

Alt Text

Exxon Keeps Up $35 Billion Annual Spending Despite Oil Rout

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil maintains its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next For North American Shale?

By David Messler - Mar 08, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
North American Shale

The world has become accustomed to ever-increasing production from U.S. shale reservoirs. As you can see in the chart in the next section production from these tight reservoirs has increased six-fold over the last ten years. It surprised everyone as it grew. Now it’s about to surprise everyone with the rate of its decline.

In this article we will discuss some of the fundamental flaws and misconception the market has about the ability of shale to continue to grow. We will compare and contrast shale reservoirs with the conventional reservoirs that have traditionally supplied most of our energy needs, as well as the reasons why they have been under-funded for the last half-decade. Finally, I will offer a look a little bit down the road for the energy markets as these realities set in.

Shale reservoirs

Here is a little bit of shale-history. In the early 2000's fracking technology began to be broadly applied to reservoirs that had been viewed as being uneconomic for previous 100 years or so. It was a success, and as the horizontal intervals began to get longer and longer (typically reaching almost 2-miles now, more in some cases), and the amount of sand packed away grew into the 1000's of pounds per foot of interval...the world changed.

(Click to enlarge)

EIA, Chart by author

Proclaimed as a miracle, oil imports from traditional sources dropped, and oil exports to foreign markets grew. Along with this shifting of export and import polarity, came the sentiment that the U.S. was now the swing producer of crude oil and would quickly fill any gaps left by other producers. It was a comforting thought if you drive a giant SUV (as I do) and like cheap and plentiful gasoline. In arriving at this determination, some fundamental half-truths and misconceptions were missed by the market.

Half-truth #1. Technology could overcome a fundamental flaw of shale; that being the lack of horizontal connectivity of the reservoir rock. This is known as permeability. In fact through fracking, technology was able to overcome this flaw, but only at a price in the millions of dollars, and only for a limited time, thanks to the high decline rate of shale reservoirs.

Half-truth #2. Cheap money would always flow and fund new drilling. In some part the shale miracle has been kept alive by historically cheap money looking for a return. The problem here is that eventually loans must be repaid or pushed out to infinity. Bankers are getting tired of pushing loans out, hence the increasing rate of bankruptcy in shale drillers.

(Click to enlarge)

FT

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Haynes and Boone

Misconception #1. All shale reservoirs are created equal. In fact, as we are learning they are not. The Marcellus in the North Eastern part of the U.S. is being abandoned in droves as it is too gassy and thin. By and large the Permian is the receiving play as operators look for ways to grow production. The best example I can cite for this point is Chevron's, (NYSE: CVX) write down of its Marcellus assets in Q-4 of 2019. I wrote an article about this shift recently that was published in OilPrice. Related: EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

Misconception#2. This is the biggie. The runaway apparent success of shale drilling led the world to anoint the U.S. as the new King of Energy, or the swing producer as I’ve noted previously.

It was obvious, in just a few years from being the largest energy importers in the world we had changed into a net exporter. This was the new reality. One of the fundamental mistakes in investing is thinking the past is a predictor of the future. 

The flaw in this thinking as pertains to shale ignores a shale fundamental truth (review Half-truth#1 before reading on) as compared to most oil reservoirs in the Middle East and particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (KSA). The flaw being that shale is a tightly compacted clastic with porosity in the 6-7% range most places and permeability in the 10-20 MD range (an MD is 1000th of a Darcy, a standard unit of measure for rock's flow capacity), and a decline rate of 60-70% per year. By comparison, Ghawar (the biggest oilfield ever discovered) is a conventional reservoir with up to 35% porosity and is comprised of a highly turbidite mudstone and carbonate mix that has a natural permeability above half a Darcy, 500 MD+, and a decline rate of about 2-3% per year. I have worked on Middle East wells with perms of several Darcys. They often flow tens of thousands of barrels of oil per day, mostly without expensive stimulation. I will wrap this up because I am about to get too techno-geek and bore you.

KSA will always have a natural advantage over shale and retain the title of Swing Producer when the world discovers the shale miracle was an illusion. The chart below is a little dated, but the point it makes retains its validity today.

(Click to enlarge)

Source

Summary for shale. It has maintained production growth over the last year for two reasons. First, the rate of drilling has continued to bring new production on faster than the decline rate of older wells. Second, Drilled but UnCompleted wells, (DUCs) have been brought out of storage to replace production previously supplied by new drilling. Neither of these scenarios are sustainable, and absent higher prices to spur a resumption of drilling, will result in a decline in overall shale production. Not the growth rate, actual production. This will happen soon.

What attributes do companies need to bring to the shale conundrum going forward?

Great rock

Superior technology

Logistical advantages

Low cost of production

Economy of scale

As I have said, this is the future of shale production in America. A future that is just around the corner. Related: Russia’s Oil Production Rises Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

What will this mean? For many independent shale operators it will mean they can no longer compete for resources with better organized companies. The era of rapid expansion is over and there will be a consolidation among shale players, led primarily by the Super Major oil companies. This was discussed in a recent article in OilPrice.

Conventional reservoirs

This type of development sometimes goes under the moniker "Long Cycle," and has been shunned in recent years as oil producers fell under the Siren spell of shale's promise of quick cash flow.

(Click to enlarge)

Source It is worth noting that currently we are using about 36.5 bn bboepy against proven reserves of 1.73 Trillion bbl. That equates to 46 yrs of supply, so we are not in any danger of sucking the tank dry anytime soon. But, the larger point is every year we are drawing down known capacity by a factor of 5-6.

Long cycle means it can be several years before any oil is produced. In some cases where complex infrastructure has to be installed, it can run 5-years or longer. During this time money is going out and none is coming in, which is part of the reason shale is so seductive. A couple of weeks to D&C and "Bob's Your Uncle," you've got an oil well.  Not so much with conventionals, as increasingly they are found in deepwater environments and take existing infrastructure and or huge cash outlays to develop.

The good news is that more and more capex is returning to the conventional arena. You can see the trend here. Once contract demand hits about 80 rig years, you should see rates that will provide an adequate return on investment. The question is of course will the legacy companies survive to see it?

(Click to enlarge)

Source

General Drivers in the market for oil

One of the things I've been discussing in recent articles is a need for a change in the market's perception from one of abundance to one of shortage, or at the very least interruptible supply. We came close to realizing the latter point a couple of months ago when the U.S. and Iran appeared be ready to go to war. Wiser heads prevailed and the status quo resumed. As a result, oil began to back off rapidly toward the mid-$50's. The Covid-19 concerns have destroyed the flow of global trade presently and have taken down forecasts for oil consumption another 1-mm bboed.

What isn't being discussed is the rebound in demand as fears ease. Store shelves are being emptied as people across the world begin horde things that make their existences comfortable. Take a look, at your favorite item, chances are it was grown, built, or created in a foreign country. In a month or two demand will pick up as exhausted supplies of everything will have to be replenished. This means the 3-6-month bull case for oil is pretty strong.

Over the short run, the next few weeks to a month or so, I am more pessimistic. Nothing is going right for WTI or Brent currently. The crash below $50 last week felt very spongy to me and I am nowhere near calling a bottom.

Nor do I expect much from OPEC as they are linked to the Russians now, and Russia seems happy with current prices. There is a case to be made that the Saudis may go the other way and make a run for lost market share. As I said in an earlier article, Putin is ready to give his buddy, MbS some tough love. Will they come around eventually; I think so but MbS is going to have to give something in return other than a bear hug.

When will see a bottom for oil?

You should be able to guess here if you’ve paid attention. The bottom will be firmly set in when production from shale plays actually turns south. That will put the final nail in the coffin for the notion of ever-increasing light oil from U.S. shale. When the market takes this into account WTI and Brent should head higher.

As I've said that day is coming, and I don't think it’s that far off.

By David Messler for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is Artificial Photosynthesis The Holy Grail Of Renewables?

Next Post

Shale In Crisis As Oil Prices Collapse
David Messler

David Messler

Mr. Messler is an oilfield veteran, recently retired from a major service company. During his thirty-eight year career he worked on six-continents in field and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum
Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

 Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

Iran’s Latest Energy Project Should Worry The West

 Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com