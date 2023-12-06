What's Holding BackThe Battery Storage Boom In Europe?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.17 -3.15 -4.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.15 -3.05 -3.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.11 -2.13 -2.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.150 -5.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.034 -0.076 -3.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 33 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.034 -0.076 -3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.95 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.61 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.65 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.55 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.88 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.32 -0.72 -1.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.47 -0.72 -0.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.72 -0.72 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 63.22 -0.72 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.07 -0.72 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.92 -0.72 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 64.52 -0.72 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.07 -0.72 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 hours e-cars not selling
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

New Technology May Reduce Battery Fires

This new design for a…

Near-Record Discount For EU Equities Isn't Enough For Investors

Near-Record Discount For EU Equities Isn't Enough For Investors

Even a near-record discount for European…

Rystad: Coal Usage and Emissions in the Global Power Sector to Peak in 2023

Rystad: Coal Usage and Emissions in the Global Power Sector to Peak in 2023

The long-term displacement of fossil-fueled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What's Holding BackThe Battery Storage Boom In Europe?

By Rystad Energy - Dec 06, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Rystad Energy: uncertainty over the profitability of such systems in Europe risks holding back the roll-out of BESS throughout Europe.
  • BESS energy arbitrage, the process of charging batteries when electricity prices are low and discharging them during higher-priced peak demand periods, is a promising avenue for operators to maximize margins and generate revenue.
  • Bulgaria’s power market offers the most opportunity for high revenues.
Join Our Community
Battery

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are playing an increasingly pivotal role in global energy systems, helping improve grid reliability and flexibility by managing the intermittency of renewable energy. But uncertainty over the profitability of such systems in Europe risks holding back their roll-out, according to Rystad Energy research. As well as providing trading (arbitrage) opportunities for operators, the development of large-scale BESS projects is essential for the energy transition, helping balance fluctuations in renewable energy and improving grid reliability. As such, any slowdown in battery storage growth could spell bad news for the energy transition.

BESS energy arbitrage, the process of charging batteries when electricity prices are low and discharging them during higher-priced peak demand periods, is a promising avenue for operators to maximize margins and generate revenue. According to our latest research, which analyzes day-ahead power prices in Europe for 2023, Bulgaria (BG), Italy (NORD) and Hungary (HU) offer the highest profit potential for BESS energy arbitrage. In contrast, Nordic power markets, specifically Sweden (SE1), Norway (NO1) and Finland (FI), exhibited the lowest profit potential due to their relatively low peak prices.

Bulgaria’s power market offers the most opportunity for high revenues, with a battery storage system with two hours of discharge capacity using energy arbitrage capable of generating €110 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in terms of average spot market revenue in 2023. Related: The World’s Safest and Deadliest Sources of Energy

“BESS capacity could be the key to a reliable, green energy future, but questions over its profitability could severely slow uptake. Currently, profitability is limited to markets operating under very specific conditions, so policies and incentives are required to mitigate risk and encourage build-out. While spot market profits exceed system costs in a few European countries, even a 30% tax credit on BESS projects may not be enough to make energy arbitrage a standalone viable business case in 2023,” says Sepehr Soltani, energy storage analyst at Rystad Energy.

Soaring prices in Europe's spot power market and a growing emphasis on emission reduction have propelled power purchase agreements (PPA) into the spotlight as an enticing option for buying parties seeking to secure clean energy sources at stable and competitive prices. Just as PPAs increase the appeal of solar and wind farms, attracting investors and propelling industry maturity in recent years, this mechanism holds promise as a potential solution for BESS as well.

Categorized as either physical PPAs or virtual PPAs, the latter are gaining increasing traction due to their inherent benefits. A virtual PPA (VPPA) is a contract structure in which a power buyer agrees to purchase a project's power at a pre-agreed price. Under this arrangement, the utility project receives the market price when the energy is sold. If the market price is higher than the fixed VPPA price, the buyer pockets the difference. In essence, VPPAs provide BESS projects with a guaranteed price for output, which is highly advantageous for developers seeking to finance new projects.

Due to the ongoing European energy crisis and significant shifts in the market, the growing reliance on renewable energy within Europe's power mix will introduce heightened unpredictability in the coming years. This uncertainty will be exacerbated by the limited availability of flexibility options (FO) in grid – such as cross-border trade and BESS – amplifying the potential negative impact of a low-priced PPA on a BESS revenue stream and creating large degrees of variance for BESS owner.

Based on current prices in 2023, any PPA in Europe priced below €75 per MWh would result in a financial loss for the BESS owner. Some markets have minimum prices far above €100 per MWh, relatively far from where PPA prices for renewable energy are currently.

To ensure BESS projects function as profitable tool, a relatively high PPA price is necessary to compete with energy arbitrage revenues in 2023. This is based on the assumption of a one-charge discharge cycle per day, which aligns with current market standards.

Engaging the expertise of a trading specialist allows for the maximizing of profits by strategically operating BESS across various markets, including capacity markets, while consistently delivering the agreed-upon power in the PPA. This entails reserving a portion of BESS capacity for services such as energy curtailment and frequency control ancillary services (FCAS) throughout the day. Such a proactive strategy not only amplifies potential revenue streams but also enables a reduction in the minimum PPA that the BESS owner must offer. Consequently, this adjustment increases the attractiveness of the PPA price for the buyer (offtaker), while adding more complexity to the BESS operation.

While the prevalence of traditional PPAs for BESS may be declining in Europe compared to solar and wind agreements due to the inherent differences in their operational nature, its flexibility remains its hallmark. 

This flexibility allows BESS operators to take advantage of volatile power markets and provide grid services such as frequency regulation and peak shaving. The attractiveness of energy arbitrage opportunities for BESS varies across markets and depends on the specific time and power system situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current volatility in European power markets presents substantial energy arbitrage opportunities and offers BESS operators considerable flexibility, providing an additional source of flexible supply and addressing the evolving needs of Europe's power market.

By Rystad Energy 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Airlines Come Under Fire for Misleading Sustainability Ads

Next Post

SEC Focused on Asset Retirement Obligations
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com