What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 73.86 +2.06 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 78.47 +1.95 +2.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.582 -0.027 -1.03%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.589 +0.046 +1.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.589 +0.046 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 8 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 8 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 585 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 8 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.55 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 73.95 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.20 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 67.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.65 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 8 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 16 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Saudi Arabia And Iran To Jointly Exploit Oil & Gas Fields

Saudi Arabia And Iran To Jointly Exploit Oil & Gas Fields

The head of the National…

Xi Jinping’s Blueprint For A China-centric World Order

Xi Jinping’s Blueprint For A China-centric World Order

China's new Law on Foreign…

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

The world economy is at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 07, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. manufacturing activity has decreased for the eighth consecutive month, hitting its lowest level in over three years, and indications are that this contraction is accelerating.
  • The downturn in manufacturing activity is causing concerns about a potential recession and a likely increase in layoffs in the sector.
  • This manufacturing slowdown has broad implications for the energy market, particularly impacting industrial energy consumption and diesel prices.
Join Our Community
Manufacturing

Manufacturing activity in the United States has been decreasing over half a year, and the rate of contraction is speeding up. Indicators from indexes measuring factory activity suggest that a recession is on the horizon, and that layoffs will soon intensify in the manufacturing sector. The slowdown also has broad implications for energy prices affecting both the production and consumption sides of the energy market. 

This June marked the eighth consecutive month that manufacturing activity has fallen in the United States. Last month’s decrease has brought domestic factory activity to its lowest point in over three years, meaning that rates of production are now as bad as they were when the first wave of Covid was still ravaging markets. The duration of the current contraction is the longest since the great recession of 2008 to 2009. Even more concerning, the pace of the decrease in manufacturing productivity is speeding up – June’s contraction was greater than that in May, according to two brand new reports from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and S&P Global.

The Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) from ISM and S&P Global were 46 and 48.4, respectively. By comparison, the ISM PMI was 46.9 in May, and S&P Global's PMI was 48.4 in the same month. According to measures for both indices, readings below 50 indicate contractions in activity, while readings above 50 indicate expansions. The ISM has been below 50 since November of 2022. To put this into greater perspective, the ISM composite manufacturing index slipped from the 14th percentile for all months since 1980 in May, to the 11th percentile in June. Just one year ago, the index was in the 35th percentile at a score of 53. 

"Demand remains weak, production is slowing due to lack of work, and suppliers have capacity," Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing business survey committee, said in a release accompanying the report’s release on Monday. "There are signs of more employment reduction actions in the near term." In other words, lots of people are about to get laid off. 

In addition to the reasons cited by ISM, according to industry insiders quoted by Bloomeberg, the current decline of U.S. manufacturing activity is being blamed on a variety of factors including a slowing economy, lower consumer spending, and difficulties hiring and retaining staff.

Trouble in the manufacturing sector also spells trouble for energy markets. “Industrial energy consumption is closely correlated with the manufacturing and freight cycle,” Reuters reported earlier this week. “Freight transport and manufacturing account for more than 75% of all diesel and other distillate fuel oils consumed in the United States, so distillates are the most closely correlated with the manufacturing cycle.” As a result, previously high diesel prices have taken a bit of a dip.

All of this points to a coming recession, and an impending fall in the price of core goods – a silver lining for consumers. However, there are some economic indicators which are not looking as grim as the manufacturing numbers. “At face value, the ISM survey is consistent with an economy that is in recession,” Reuters reports. “But the so-called hard data such as nonfarm payrolls, first-time applications for unemployment benefits and housing starts, suggest the economy continues to grind along.”

This is also true for energy markets, and diesel in particular. However, it doesn’t look like the energy sector is going to take a prolonged hit. Despite lower demand and reversal of previous price increases, there has not been a significant increase in spare capacity nor much of an inventory cushion. This means that if manufacturing exits its slump to resume its growth trajectory, prices will likely skyrocket off of a tight supply. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sky-High UK Energy Bills Shouldn't Be The Norm
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com