Visualizing 25 Years Of Lithium Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 2 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 398 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 14 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Chevron Sending Tanker To Venezuela To Load Oil

Suriname’s Oil Boom Is Far From Guaranteed

Suriname’s Oil Boom Is Far From Guaranteed

Initial drilling successes in Suriname…

Winter Storm Elliott Highlights Vulnerability Of U.S. Energy Systems

Winter Storm Elliott Highlights Vulnerability Of U.S. Energy Systems

The most recent winter storm…

Domestic Terrorists Are Targeting The U.S. Energy Grid

Domestic Terrorists Are Targeting The U.S. Energy Grid

Domestic terrorists are targeting the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Visualizing 25 Years Of Lithium Production

By ZeroHedge - Jan 01, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Lithium is often dubbed as “white gold” for electric vehicles.

The lightweight metal plays a key role in the cathodes of all types of lithium-ion batteries that power EVs. Accordingly, the recent rise in EV adoption has sent lithium production to new highs.

In the infographic below, Visual Capitalist's Govind Bhutada and Sam Parker chart more than 25 years of lithium production by country from 1995 to 2021, based on data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy.

The Largest Lithium Producers Over Time

In the 1990s, the U.S. was the largest producer of lithium, in stark contrast to the present.

In fact, the U.S. accounted for over one-third of global lithium production in 1995. From then onwards until 2010, Chile took over as the biggest producer with a production boom in the Salar de Atacama, one of the world’s richest lithium brine deposits.

Global lithium production surpassed 100,000 tonnes for the first time in 2021, quadrupling from 2010. What’s more, roughly 90% of it came from just three countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia alone produces 52% of the world’s lithium. Unlike Chile, where lithium is extracted from brines, Australian lithium comes from hard-rock mines for the mineral spodumene.

China, the third-largest producer, has a strong foothold in the lithium supply chain. Alongside developing domestic mines, Chinese companies have acquired around $5.6 billion worth of lithium assets in countries like Chile, Canada, and Australia over the last decade. It also hosts 60% of the world’s lithium refining capacity for batteries.

Batteries have been one of the primary drivers of the exponential increase in lithium production. But how much lithium do batteries use, and how much goes into other uses?

What is Lithium Used For?

While lithium is best known for its role in rechargeable batteries—and rightly so—it has many other important uses.

Before EVs and lithium-ion batteries transformed the demand for lithium, the metal’s end-uses looked completely different as compared to today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010, ceramics and glass accounted for the largest share of lithium consumption at 31%. In ceramics and glassware, lithium carbonate increases strength and reduces thermal expansion, which is often essential for modern glass-ceramic cooktops.

Lithium is also used to make lubricant greases for the transport, steel, and aviation industries, along with other lesser-known uses.

The Future of Lithium Production

As the world produces more batteries and EVs, the demand for lithium is projected to reach 1.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025 and over 3 million tonnes by 2030.

For context, the world produced 540,000 tonnes of LCE in 2021. Based on the above demand projections, production needs to triple by 2025 and increase nearly six-fold by 2030.

Although supply has been on an exponential growth trajectory, it can take anywhere from six to more than 15 years for new lithium projects to come online. As a result, the lithium market is projected to be in a deficit for the next few years.

By Visual Capitalist via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

2022: The Year When Oil And Gas Stocks Became Market’s Darlings
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products

Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com