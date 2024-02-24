U.S. Utilities Under Fire for Failing to Mitigate Wildfire Risk

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 22 hours 76.49 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 21 hours 81.62 -2.05 -2.45%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.11 -1.96 -2.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 hours 1.603 -0.129 -7.45%
Graph down Gasoline 22 hours 2.277 -0.058 -2.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 113 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.277 -0.058 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 817 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.90 +0.91 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 270 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.81 +0.75 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 74.86 +0.95 +1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.94 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.84 +0.70 +1.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.49 +0.70 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.09 +0.70 +0.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 23 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 8 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 8 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Native American Tribes Given Power To Halt Hydropower Projects  

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

A nuclear renaissance seems likely,…

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security

A new report from NGO…

Iraq Moves to Take Control of Kurdistan's Finances

Iraq Moves to Take Control of Kurdistan's Finances

The Iraqi federal government is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Utilities Under Fire for Failing to Mitigate Wildfire Risk

By Felicity Bradstock - Feb 24, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Major utility companies like PG&E and Southern California Edison are facing lawsuits and public scrutiny for their role in deadly wildfires due to inadequate risk mitigation measures.
  • The increasing frequency and severity of wildfires, exacerbated by climate change, highlight the urgent need for utilities to implement comprehensive strategies, including preemptive shut-off plans and infrastructure upgrades.
  • Burying power lines, vegetation management, and enhanced weather monitoring are among the key measures utilities can take to mitigate wildfire risks and protect communities from devastation.
Join Our Community
Utilities

There have been calls on the U.S. government and the country’s utilities to vastly improve its energy infrastructure to tackle the potentially devastating effects of severe weather events. Climate change has exacerbated extreme weather and natural disasters in recent years, which has hit U.S. energy infrastructure hard. Wildfires in California and winter storms in Texas have led to weeks-long power outages. Now, advocacy groups across the U.S. are accusing utilities of neglecting their role in protecting the public by not doing enough to mitigate the risk of wildfires. 

In 2018, in Paradise, California, a wildfire burned for two weeks, displacing tens of thousands of people and leading to the closure of schools and offices up to 150 miles away. It was later found that the utility giant PG&E was largely at fault for not properly assessing the risk of fire on its infrastructure in the region. In 2019, the company pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire. It agreed on a $13.5-billion settlement and was forced to file for bankruptcy, which it came out of in June 2020. 

PG&E created a Fire Victim Trust, which has distributed $11.11 billion to fire victims to date. However, many are still waiting for payouts, having lost their homes and communities. PG&E says it has reduced the risk of wildfire from its equipment by 94 percent since 2017, by burying power lines, vegetation management and, where needed, power shut-offs. While PG&E says it has improved its risk mitigation, there are fears that other companies have not. Meanwhile, climate change is exacerbating extreme weather conditions and driving up the potential for wildfires and other disasters. Recent data suggests that in parts of the Western U.S., a 1°C increase in the average annual temperature could result in up to a 600 precent rise in median burned areas in some forest types.

In 2023, authorities in California deemed a major utility guilty for a 2022 wildfire that killed two people. The fire started when a power line from Southern California Edison (SCE) sagged and hit a lower communications line, creating sparks that then ignited vegetation. The fire spread rapidly, burning through 28,000 acres in Riverside Country, south of Los Angeles. Then, in 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, there was a widespread wildfire that was deemed the most destructive and deadly human-made disaster in Hawaii's history. The fires burned through around 3,000 acres of land and caused approximately $5.5 billion in damage. 

So far, the cause of the wildfire has not been determined. However, Maui County blames the state’s utility company, Hawaiian Electric, for the fire. It has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of not properly maintaining its infrastructure. The lawsuit states, Hawaiian Electric “knew that their electrical infrastructure was inadequate, ageing, and/or vulnerable to foreseeable and known weather conditions” and had a “responsibility to maintain and continuously upkeep” that infrastructure. Further, it accuses the utility of keeping its power lines electrified during the forecasted high-fire danger conditions. On 8th August, high winds knocked down power lines, but the company says that the fire associated with this was contained. 

There have been widespread calls for improved mitigation risks for severe weather conditions in recent years, such as shutting off power lines to reduce the risk of wildfire. However, Hawaiian Electric’s 2023 wildfire mitigation plan did not include a pre-emptive shut-off plan. The shut-off mitigation plan has become common practice in high-risk areas, such as California, but many states still do not have comprehensive strategies for extreme weather events. 

There are several ways in which utilities can mitigate the risk of wildfire. One of the most obvious is burying power lines so they can’t ignite. This is an extremely costly activity, and vast amounts of power lines would require replacement in high-risk areas, which could take years. Companies also need to gain approval to change energy infrastructure on this scale. In 2023, the government approved PG&E’s request to bury 1,230 miles of power lines underground between 2023 and 2026 at an anticipated cost of around $3 million per mile. This is expected to lead to a short-term increase in consumer utility bills. 

Companies are also responsible for monitoring the vegetation in the area and cutting back foliage that could pose an ignition risk if it comes into contact with the line. They must also ensure their energy infrastructure is well-maintained to decrease the risk of damage in the event of high winds or heavy rain. Further, utilities in high-risk areas can work with companies using enhanced weather stations to help them make Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) decisions. These stations provide early wildfire detection and share extreme weather risks, letting utilities know when a shut-off is urgently needed. Utilities must consider both short- and long-term wildfire mitigation, by assessing grid vulnerabilities, carrying out comprehensive infrastructure inspections, analysing data, and conducting wildfire spread modelling to establish effective mitigation strategies. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers
Tajikistan's Mega Hydropower Project on the Brink of Financial Turmoil

Tajikistan's Mega Hydropower Project on the Brink of Financial Turmoil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com