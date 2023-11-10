U.S. Space Force Partners With Elon Musk To Launch Mysterious X-37B Space Plane

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.07 +1.33 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.39 +1.38 +1.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.24 +1.00 +1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 -0.010 -0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.027 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 7 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.187 +0.027 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.70 -1.66 -2.02%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.59 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.32 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 710 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.11 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.61 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 164 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 51 mins Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 48 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 days Wasting money down under

Breaking News:

China To Compensate Coal Plants As It Seeks Power Supply Stability

The Growing Energy Footprint Of The Information Economy

The Growing Energy Footprint Of The Information Economy

The information economy, characterized by…

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

The resurgence of the aerospace…

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

U.S. Rig Count Takes A Dive

Despite the relative strength in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Space Force Partners With Elon Musk To Launch Mysterious X-37B Space Plane

By ZeroHedge - Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The X-37B Mission 7, named USSF-52, will be launched by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center, marking the first time this rocket is used for the mission.
  • The X-37B, operated by the US Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the Space Force, has completed six secretive missions in low-Earth orbit, with its last mission lasting over 900 days.
  • The mission objectives for the X-37B include conducting various tests in new orbital regimes and investigating the effects of radiation on materials, utilizing the reusable spaceplane's advanced capabilities.
Join Our Community
Space

The US Space Force's Boeing X-37B unmanned, reusable space plane will be launched via a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, for the first time in early December, the US military wrote in a press release. 

"The X-37B Mission 7 will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time, designated USSF-52, with a wide range of test and experimentation objectives," Space Force said.

The mysterious spaceplane is built by Boeing and operated by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the Space Force. Its last mission ended one year ago after spending 2.5 years in space.

Space Force said the Falcon Heavy rocket will launch the X-37B into space on a mission called "USSF-52" on Dec. 7 and perform "tests include operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA." 

"We are excited to expand the envelope of the reusable X-37 B's capabilities, using the flight-proven service module and Falcon Heavy rocket to fly multiple cutting-edge experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners," said Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, the X-37B Program Director. 

The X-37B is similar to the retired space shuttle, although the space plane is a fraction of the size, coming in at 29 feet in length and 9.5 feet high, with a wingspan of 15 feet. 

Here's a list of the prior X-37 B's top-secret missions in low-Earth obit:

There are rumors the X-37B might be a testbed for space weapons or could be used to capture adversary satellites... 

News of the X-37B launch via SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket further shows Elon Musk is becoming the 'uncancellable' billionaire as the West increasingly relies on his rocket technology.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure But Sentiment Could Soon Shift

Next Post

Maine Voters Reject State Takeover Of Private Utilities Companies
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

Gas Pipeline Shortage Threatens U.S. Economy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com