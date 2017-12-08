U.S. Rig Count Rises Amid Falling OPEC Output

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.31 +0.62 +1.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.33 +1.13 +1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.017 +0.62%
Mars US 23 hours 58.74 +0.58 +1.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 2 days 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.13 +0.29 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.017 +0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.13 -1.25 -2.07%
Murban 2 days 61.68 -1.25 -1.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.16 +0.35 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 58.08 +0.93 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 62.00 +0.39 +0.63%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.39 -0.58 -1.53%
Western Canadian Select 56 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 56 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 56 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 56 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 56 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 56 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.71 -1.46 -2.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.64 +0.73 +1.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.59 +0.73 +1.36%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.59 +0.73 +1.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.14 +0.73 +1.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.14 +0.73 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 5 hours Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 6 hours Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 13 hours Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 18 hours Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 22 hours Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 23 hours Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 1 day China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 1 day Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 1 day Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 1 day London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 1 day East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 2 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 2 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 2 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 2 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 2 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 2 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 2 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 3 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 3 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 3 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 3 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 3 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 3 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 4 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 4 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 4 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 4 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 4 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 4 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 4 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 7 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 7 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 7 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 7 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 7 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

Breaking News:

Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars

Alt Text

Why Is The OPEC Deal Suddenly Uncertain?

As the OPEC meeting approaches…

Alt Text

High Profile Oil Scandals That Flew Under The Radar

Following a couple of high-profile…

Alt Text

Who Gains The Most From The New Silk Road?

China’s New Silk Road is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Rig Count Rises Amid Falling OPEC Output

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 08, 2017, 12:15 PM CST fracking rig

While OPEC continues to curb its in-house oil production among its members, US drillers are ramping up, adding rigs for the fifth week in a row. This week, Baker Hughes reported that active oil and gas rigs in the US had climbed by 2.

The total oil and gas rig count in the United States now stands at 931 rigs, up 307 rigs from a year ago, with the number of oil rigs climbing by 2 and the number of gas rigs holding steady. The number of oil rigs stand at 751 versus 498 a year ago. The number of gas rigs in the US now stands at 180, up from 125 a year ago.

The WTI and Brent benchmarks had slipped earlier in the week after the EIA and API reported a massive build in gasoline inventories. But prices had started to recover on Friday on threats of a nationwide strike in Nigeria and reports that China’s crude oil imports had hit record highs for the month of November.

By 11:25am EST, the price of a WTI barrel was up $0.78 (+1.38%) to $57.47, with a Brent barrel up $1.08 (+1.74%) to $63.28.

The Permian Basin added 3 rigs for the week, bringing the total count in the fastest growing shale patch to 400 compared to just 246 a year ago. Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Marcellus all added three rigs this week as well.

Along with an increase to the number of active oil rigs, US crude oil production continues to climb a weekly basis, placing further pressure on prices. US crude oil production for the week ending December 1 was 9.707 million barrels per day—another record for 2017, and the seventh straight weekly increase.

At 1:08pm EST, WTI was trading at $57.26 with Brent trading at $63.19.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Are U.S. Shale Stocks Finally Set For A Rebound?

Next Post

Why Oil Prices Bounced Back
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

The Man Behind The Oil Price Rally

 The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

The 'Mega' Oil Field That Will Never Boom

 This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

This Tiny Moon Has More Oil & Gas Than Earth

 The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

The GOP Tax Bill Is A Big Win For U.S. Oil And Gas

Most Commented

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com