U.S. Rig Count Rises Along With Crude Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 90.03 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 4.639 +0.356 +8.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.786 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.70 +0.82 +0.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.59 +0.92 +1.04%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.06 -0.45 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 60 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 91.33 -0.73 -0.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.31 -0.39 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.43 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.04 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 73.76 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 85.61 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 87.01 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 84.21 -0.74 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 90.51 +1.69 +1.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.85 -0.74 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 27 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 9 hours FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 2 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 3 days Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny

Breaking News:

Japan’s Coal Imports Soar Amid Surging Natural Gas Prices

One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

Metals had a great 2021,…

What’s In The 20-Year Draft Agreement Between Iran And Russia?

What’s In The 20-Year Draft Agreement Between Iran And Russia?

Iran and Russia are making…

Oil Dips On Rising Dollar Despite Mountain Of Bullish News

Oil Dips On Rising Dollar Despite Mountain Of Bullish News

Rumors that Russia is preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Rises Along With Crude Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 28, 2022, 12:11 PM CST
  • Oil-directed rigs rose 4 to 495.
  • Oil production in the U.S. last week fell to 11.6 million bpd for week ending January 21
  • Gas-directed rigs were up by 2 to 115
Join Our Community

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 6 this week, bringing the total rig count to 610, as oil prices continue to climb to attractive levels for drillers.

Last week's count compared with an increased rig count if 3 to 604 during the previous week.

Baker Hughes reported this week that the total active rig figure was 226 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil-directed rigs rose 4 to 495, while gas-directed rigs were up by 2 to 115.

Oil production in the U.S. last week fell to 11.6 million bpd for week ending January 21, according to the Energy Information Administration. This is down 100,000 bpd from the week prior, but up from 11 million bpd at the beginning of 2021.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 this week, with the EIA calling for record production from the Permian basin in February, topping 5 million barrels per day. The number of rigs in the nation's second most prolific basin, the Eagle Ford, saw no change. The Permian's total rig count is now 293, with 50 total in the Eagle Ford.

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 3 to 257 for week ending January 21. The frac spread is now up roughly 100 from a year ago.

At 12:37 p.m. EST, oil prices were trending up the day, but slightly below prices from earlier in the week that saw Brent nearly hit $91. WTI was trading at $87.46—up 0.98% on the day, but still up roughly $2.50 on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $90.70, up 1.52% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rally Fueled By OPEC Production Shortfall

Next Post

Oil Markets Bullish As Brent Breaks $90
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com