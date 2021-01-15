U.S. Rig Count Jumps Again As Oil Prices Stabilize

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.22 -1.35 -2.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.07 -1.35 -2.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 +0.076 +2.85%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 54.62 +0.66 +1.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.19 -0.62 -1.11%
Graph up Urals 24 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 52.15 +0.24 +0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.742 +0.076 +2.85%
Graph down Marine 2 days 55.61 -0.67 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.88 -0.64 -1.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 51.85 -0.56 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.84 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.18 -0.56 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.10 -1.05 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.19 -0.62 -1.11%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 42.17 +0.66 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.57 +0.66 +1.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 53.97 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 48.77 +0.66 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 46.92 +0.66 +1.43%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.92 +0.66 +1.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 48.82 +0.66 +1.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 50.67 +0.66 +1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 47.32 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.80 -0.43 -0.75%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 47.52 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.50 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.46 +0.66 +1.12%
U.S. Rig Count Jumps Again As Oil Prices Stabilize

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 15, 2021, 12:12 PM CST
The U.S. oil rig count increased for the eigth consecutive week as drillers capitalize on higher oil prices 

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 13 to 373.

The oil and gas rig count has risen for eight weeks in a row for a total gain of 63.

The oil rig count increased by 12 this week, while the number of gas rigs increased by 1. The number of miscellaneous rigs was unchanged.

Total oil and gas rigs in the United States are now down by 386 compared to this time last year, just a handful of days before the first case of the mysterious China virus was discovered to have infiltrated the United States.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States stayed the same for the ending January 8, at 11.0 million barrels of oil per day for the fifth week in a row—still 2.1 million bpd off the all-time high reached earlier this year.

Canada’s overall rig count increased this week by 44. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 161 active rigs, and down 83 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw an increase in the number of rigs by 10 this week, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 189, or 214 below this time last year.

Check back here later for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread by Primary Vision.

WTI and Brent were both trading sharply down on Friday on increased Covid-19 lockdown measures in China and the EA that will continue to stunt oil demand.  

At 1:06 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading down 2.48% on the day at $52.24, though still up $0.40 per barrel on the week, while Brent was trading down 2.45% on the day, at $55.01, down $0.50 for the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

