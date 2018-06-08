U.S. Rig Count Creeps Higher Amid Record Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.64 -0.31 -0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.76 -0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.887 -0.043 -1.47%
Mars US 20 hours 71.04 +2.24 +3.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.57 +0.78%
Urals 2 days 73.46 +0.09 +0.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.96 +2.06 +2.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.79 +1.93 +2.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.90 +1.86 +2.95%
Marine 2 days 73.13 -0.20 -0.27%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -0.15 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.18 +2.01 +2.91%
Basra Light 2 days 75.62 +1.91 +2.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.48 +1.97 +2.68%
Girassol 2 days 75.64 +1.93 +2.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.53 -1.10 -2.52%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.95 -2.28 -5.27%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.95 +1.22 +1.98%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.95 +1.22 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.20 +1.22 +2.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.45 -1.28 -2.47%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.45 +1.22 +2.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.15 +1.22 +2.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.20 +1.22 +2.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Giddings 2 days 56.25 +1.25 +2.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.04 -0.38 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.25 +2.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.21 +1.22 +1.67%
By Julianne Geiger - Jun 08, 2018, 12:15 PM CDT Drilling

U.S. drillers added 2 rigs to the number of oil and gas rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes, with oil and gas rigs each increasing by 1. The oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,062—up 135 from this time last year. The Permian basin saw the biggest increase in the number of rigs, at 3. The prolific basin now boasts 112 rigs year over year at 480 total rigs. The second largest basin, Eagle Ford, has 80 total rigs—a decrease year over year.

Canada, for its part, gained 13 oil rigs for the week—after last week’s gain of 18 oil and gas rigs. Despite two weeks of significant gains, Canada’s oil and gas rig count is still down year over year.

Oil benchmarks were trading down on Friday, despite Venezuela’s freefalling oil production and export woes that has created a backlog of 24 million barrels in the country, combined with the threat of even more crude oil export disruptions in Iran as US sanctions set in in the coming months.

At 1:00pm EST, WTI was trading down 0.44% (-$0.29) to $65.66, with Brent down 0.92% (-$0.71) to $76.61. Brent crude is trading at nearly the same level as this time last week, but the WTI benchmark is trading almost $1 lower than last week levels.

U.S. oil production continues putting downward pressure on oil prices, and for the week ending June 01, production reached 10.800 million bpd—the fifteenth build in as many weeks. U.S. production continues to offset OPEC’s production cut efforts that took 1.8 million barrels out of play.

At 14 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading down 0.50% at $65.62, with Brent trading down 1.01% at $76.54.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




