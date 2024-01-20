U.S. Power Infrastructure Tested by Ongoing Component Shortages

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 24 hours 73.41 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 78.56 -0.54 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.78 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 24 hours 2.519 -0.178 -6.60%
Graph down Gasoline 24 hours 2.163 -0.021 -0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 78 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 2.163 -0.021 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 782 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 235 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.70 +1.47 +2.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.10 +1.47 +1.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.35 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 65.05 +1.47 +2.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.95 +1.47 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.95 +1.47 +2.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 60.45 +1.47 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

North Dakota Oil Output To Be Lower For Another Month: State Regulator

The World’s Top 50 Power-Hungry Data Center Markets

The World’s Top 50 Power-Hungry Data Center Markets

Northern Virginia, Beijing, and London…

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. oil production appears to…

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

There are multiple catalysts looming…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Power Infrastructure Tested by Ongoing Component Shortages

By Metal Miner - Jan 20, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Renewables MMI experienced minimal change despite oversupply in metals like cobalt and silicon, along with grain oriented electrical steel (GOES) market volatility.
  • The U.S. power grid is dealing with a shortage of transformers, partly due to coordination issues among regional transmission organizations and independent system operators.
  • Solving the transformer shortage requires enhanced planning and coordination across local, regional, and inter-regional transmission projects, along with addressing regulatory gaps.
Join Our Community
Power Grid

Via Metal Miner

 

The Renewables index began 2023 fairly sideways. However, it broke that trend in Q3 and Q4 when it edged downward. Numerous components of the index, including silicon and cobalt, experienced market oversupply. This caused prices to drop and pulled the index down with it. Grain oriented electrical steel also experienced market volatility in Q3 and Q4, which massively impacted the index. While experts anticipate the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fuel renewable energy projects, the remaining oversupply of metals like cobalt and silicon will continue to put some bearish pressure on the index.

Month-over-month, the Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) moved sideways, edging up by just 1.45%.

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel MMI

While U.S. GOES prices flattened around January 2, Chinese GOES prices began trading close to short-term support zones. Meanwhile, European GOES prices continue to trade well above short-term resistance zones. Furthermore, Japanese GOES experienced the largest 30-day price change, surging by 42.46%. This had the largest impact on the index overall, and ultimately the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel MMI rose by 9.43%.

Power Grids Still Short on Transformers

A recent article from Renewable Energy World shed some light on the ongoing transformer shortages in the U.S. In particular, the article highlighted why those much-needed transformers aren’t being built. The article speculates that RTO’s (regional transmission organizations) and ISOs (independent system operators) are partially responsible for the nation’s insufficient transmission capacity. 30 years ago, these organizations aimed to inject competition into an industry dominated by utilities. Now, however, there is much more to consider.

RTO’s bring together transmission owners, users, and other organizations approved by the Commission. Their mission is to actively coordinate the use and operation of electricity across, and sometimes between, various regions. RTOs manage wholesale power markets. This helps to ensure open access to transmission for all players while actively maintaining the reliability of the entire transmission network.

On the other hand, ISOs are the entities tasked with guaranteeing the dependability and effectiveness of the power infrastructure. They run the wholesale power markets, control the flow of electricity, and ensure system stability. In most cases, ISOs oversee and manage the grid, sometimes on a regional scale.

The Renewable Energy News article goes on to discuss how utilities often give priority to local transmission projects over regional and interregional ones. More importantly, they frequently avoid RTO or ISO interference with local planning. This narrow concentration might impede the wider grid’s development. Moreover, it comes on top of the extreme market volatility often seen with grain oriented electrical steel prices.

Solving Gaps Lying Between RTO’s/ISO’s and Local Transmission Projects

Inadequate coordination among local, regional, and inter-regional transmission planning can lead to inefficiencies and overlooked opportunities, many of which are critical to optimizing the electricity system in the United States.

According to an Electricity Markets and Policy Group report, The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) created rules for inter-regional cooperation and regional transmission planning. These are valuable to how regions manage their transmission needs. However, the study also highlights the difficulties inherent in identifying, quantifying, and implementing transmission advantages at the local, regional, and inter-regional levels.

Enhancing planning and coordination amongst local, regional, and inter-regional transmission projects proves crucial in solving the ongoing transformer shortage dilemma. To that point, there exists several potential remedies to the problem. The first involves establishing a minimal set of transmission advantages for evaluation, while the next focuses on modifying reliability measurements into a form that is consistent with economic benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizations can also encourage more effective and efficient transmission development at various scales by ensuring public utility transmission providers use standard inter-regional cost allocation techniques. Finally, organizations can also consider closing regulatory gaps between state and federal regulators.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. vs. China: The Battle for Clean Energy Supremacy
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High

Offshore Oil Is Booming With Vessel Markets Near All-Time High

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com