U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 66.09 +2.26 +3.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 69.36 +2.62 +3.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.065 +0.067 +3.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 66.53 +3.60 +5.72%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 67.42 +4.10 +6.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.51 +1.68 +2.63%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 69.75 +2.92 +4.37%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.40 +1.78 +2.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.42 +1.45 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 52.43 +2.60 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 62.83 +2.55 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 64.23 +2.55 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 61.43 +3.00 +5.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 61.53 +3.15 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 65.33 +3.10 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 39 mins IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 1 day Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 1 min “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

Saudi Arabia And Russia Could Raise Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia And Russia Could Raise Oil Production By 1 Million Bpd

Saudi Arabia and Russia are…

Are America’s Largest Oil Companies Really Going Green?

Are America’s Largest Oil Companies Really Going Green?

America’s largest oil companies, ExxonMobil,…

The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables

The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables

The real problem behind Texas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Tiny Increase Amid Oil Price Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 05, 2021, 12:17 PM CST
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. is now at 403—or 390 fewer than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 1 this week, and the number of gas rigs stayed the same. The number of miscellaneous rigs also remained unchanged.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending February 26 rose by 300,000 bpd to 10 million barrels, after suffering devastating losses in the week prior courtesy of the Texas Freeze, which caused major blackouts throughout the state.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week by 22. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 141 active rigs and down 62 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw another increase this week in the number of rigs. The Permian’s total rig count rose by 3, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 211, or 204 below this time last year.

Check back here later for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread by Primary Vision.

WTI and Brent were both trading up on Friday, still riding the highs that OPEC+ created yesterday when the group announced that it would not lift crude oil production rates starting in April as most analysts had feared. Traders and analysts alike are viewing the current market as one that is starting to tighten,  even though the latest crude oil inventory build in the United States—a huge one—lifted inventories once again above the five-year average.

At 1:07 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading up 3.37% on the day at $65.98—up by nearly $4 per barrel on the week. Brent was trading up 3.64% on the day, at $69.17, up nearly $3 per barrel for the week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Largest Oil Lobby In America Is Now Backing A Carbon Tax

Next Post

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback

One Of The World’s Oldest Oil Companies Looks To Stage A Comeback
Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com