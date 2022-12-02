U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.95 -1.27 -1.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.44 -1.44 -1.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.315 -0.423 -6.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.063 -2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 76.32 +2.92 +3.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.279 -0.063 -2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.52 +1.27 +1.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.86 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.98 +2.11 +2.58%
Graph down Basra Light 368 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.36 +2.59 +3.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.40 +1.61 +1.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.37 +1.81 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.39 +4.46 +5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1828 days 52.62 +0.95 +1.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 59.97 +0.67 +1.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.37 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.62 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.77 +0.67 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.47 +0.67 +0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.77 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.72 +0.67 +0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.07 +0.67 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.25 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.30 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.70 +3.98 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +3.00 +4.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 20 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 39 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Poland Approves $60 G7 Oil Price Cap

The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

Many households in the Northern…

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

U.S. Drivers Could Get Under $3 Gasoline For Christmas

Drivers in the United States…

OECD: Energy Crisis Weighing Heavily On Global Economic Growth

OECD: Energy Crisis Weighing Heavily On Global Economic Growth

In a new report, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 02, 2022, 12:13 PM CST
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count stayed at 784 this week—215 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021, and 291 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States held steady this week, at 627, while gas rigs stayed at 155. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 2 this week to 350. Rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same at 71.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose in the week ending November 23. The frac spread count is now 300, up 3 from the previous week. This is 3 more crews than a month ago and 26 higher than this time last year.

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same for the fourth week in a row in the week to November 25. At 12.1 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates, U.S. production levels are up 400,000 bpd so far this year and 500,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.10 on the day (+0.12%) at $81.32 per barrel—up more than $2 per barrel since this time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.16 (-0.18%) at $86.72 per barrel on the day, and down about $0.40 per barrel compared to last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $80.46 minutes after the data release, down nearly 1% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Power Prices Scream Higher In Europe As Wind Power Slumps
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global
Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices
Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com