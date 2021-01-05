U.S. Oil Executives Cautiously Optimistic About 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 49.97 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 53.72 +0.12 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.685 -0.017 -0.63%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 51.03 +2.51 +5.17%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 14 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 47.12 -0.04 -0.08%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.685 -0.017 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 50.59 -1.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 50.66 -1.98 -3.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 50.17 +1.97 +4.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 54.49 +2.23 +4.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 52.12 +2.10 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 52.29 +1.86 +3.69%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 53.81 +2.05 +3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 44 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 32.57 -0.90 -2.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.62 -0.90 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.02 -0.90 -1.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 41.87 -0.90 -2.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 41.72 -0.90 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 43.97 -0.90 -2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.37 -0.90 -2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.67 -0.93 -1.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 40.00 +2.25 +5.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 43.88 +2.31 +5.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 47.83 +2.31 +5.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 46.25 +2.25 +5.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.75 -1.00 -2.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.01 -0.40 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 4 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 4 mins Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 8 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 2 hours Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 7 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 21 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 8 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 2 days Hydrogen Boom Could Lead To New Platinum Bull Market

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Unaffected By Major Product Builds

How 400 Year Old Blood Taxis Created A $5.7 Trillion Industry

How 400 Year Old Blood Taxis Created A $5.7 Trillion Industry

The unbelievable story of the…

The Beginning Of A New Megatrend In Solar Energy

The Beginning Of A New Megatrend In Solar Energy

Wall Street remains very bullish…

Western Oil Majors Are Key To Reviving Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Western Oil Majors Are Key To Reviving Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Despite intervention from China, Russia,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Executives Cautiously Optimistic About 2021

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The worst seems like it’s over for the U.S. oil industry. Yet executives are entering the new year with cautious optimism, the latest Dallas Fed survey of the industry suggests. Despite an improved outlook for oil and gas in the final quarter of 2020, the biggest portion of respondents in the quarterly survey said they only expected a slight increase in capital spending this year after a disastrous 2020 that saw hefty budget cuts.

The cautiously optimistic executives, however, represented a bit over a third of the total, with 14 percent expecting significant further spending reductions. Interestingly, the same percentage of respondents in the Dallas Fed survey said they expected a substantial increase in spending.

These results suggest mixed sentiment in the industry that only just started getting back on its feet, with the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report estimating crude oil production at 11 million bpd, down by about 2 million bpd from pre-pandemic levels.

However, that was to be expected. U.S. oil production fell for three of the four quarters of 2020 in response to oil price movements and only started rebounding in the final quarter of the year. Whether the recovery will continue or slow down remains to be seen and very much depends on how prices move from now on.

The key shale oil industry also presents a mixed picture. Some are pessimistic about its future as most producers cannot break even at current prices. Others are optimistic, and there is even a suggestion among observers that the EIA and the industry itself are deliberately being gloomier than they need to be in order to get OPEC+ to continue its production cuts to keep prices higher.

Related: Big Oil’s Renewables Push Will Come At A Cost

While these cuts have helped prices, uncertainty remains because it’s not just production that determines where the industry goes but also demand, which is arguably a much more important factor right now. And when it comes to demand, the future remains highly uncertain, as Forbes’ David Blackmon noted in a recent article.

The pandemic is still raging in the United States, vaccinations are going much slower than planned, and this means that the eagerly awaited return to normal, if it ever happens, will happen later than many hoped, including in the oil and gas industry.

As a result, the industry will likely continue to face the same challenges this year that it had to tackle in 2020. Layoffs will continue, the Dallas Fed noted in its survey, although they will slow down if prices stabilize. There could be more bankruptcies, too, after last year saw 40 exploration and production companies fold, with a combined debt of $54 billion.

If prices continue to improve, however, the outlook will change. Yet there is no consensus on prices in the industry: forecasts by Dallas Fed survey respondents vary between $30 and $70 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate. Of course, this may reflect differences in cautiousness, but it is a fact no one really knows where oil prices would go even a month from now, let alone by the end of the year.

The situation for U.S. oil companies, especially smaller independents, remains challenging. With hundreds of thousands of new Covid-19 cases daily, the return to normal is being delayed, and so is the strong recovery of oil demand in the world’s largest consumer. Yet demand is recovering in Asia, and it is recovering strongly, boosting export opportunities.

In the end, it will again be all about costs and competitiveness, just as it was during the last oil industry crisis. U.S. shale pulled it off last time, with significant help from oilfield service providers—and it ended up leading the boom in U.S. oil production that turned the country into the world’s largest producer. This year will offer the first signs of what is to come later and whether the industry would be able to recover as strongly from this crisis.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play The Oil Price Rebound In 2021
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years

EV Battery Prices Plunge 89% In Ten Years
The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy

The Russian Energy Giant Mining Bitcoin With Virtually Free Energy
Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab

U.S. Energy Independence Is Fueling Iran’s Middle East Power Grab
China Is Fueling South America’s Oil Boom

China Is Fueling South America’s Oil Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com