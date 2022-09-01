U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.28 -1.27 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.26 -1.38 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.72 -1.33 -1.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.116 -0.011 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 -0.049 -2.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.382 -0.049 -2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 97.36 -5.27 -5.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 98.36 -5.19 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 95.49 -2.31 -2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.08 -3.08 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.46 -2.76 -2.73%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.65 -2.77 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 68.61 -2.43 -3.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 75.45 -2.09 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 91.70 -2.09 -2.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 89.95 -2.09 -2.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 87.85 -2.09 -2.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 85.00 -2.09 -2.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 87.10 -2.09 -2.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 90.65 -2.09 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 85.30 -2.09 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 1 hour "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

EU Hits Gas Storage Target Ahead Of Deadline

Nigeria Could Play A Key Role In Europe’s Energy Transition

Nigeria Could Play A Key Role In Europe’s Energy Transition

Nigeria is quickly emerging as…

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Crude prices were on course…

Crude Prices Hold Below $100 As Markets Fear Fed’s Actions

Crude Prices Hold Below $100 As Markets Fear Fed’s Actions

Fears that rising U.S. interest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Power Generation Hits Record High Despite Soaring Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 01, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. natural gas consumption for power generation hit a record high in July, and demand for the energy source is only growing around the world.
  • While natural gas prices in the U.S. are not near European levels, the U.S. benchmark is up by 146 percent over the past 12 months thanks to a hot summer and high exports.
  • Normally, utilities switch to other sources when natural gas prices soar, but there was a lack of coal generation and it seems new renewable capacity isn’t coming online fast enough.
Join Our Community

Natural gas consumption for power generation in the United States hit a record high in July, spiking at 6.37 million megawatt-hours on July 21, just as legislators were discussing billions in investments in renewables. The reason for that spike was not enough coal generation, according to the Energy Information Administration.

It’s interesting to note that the increase in gas-powered electricity generation in July happened despite higher gas prices, themselves the consequence of higher U.S. LNG exports to energy-starved Europe.

U.S. benchmark gas prices are up by 146 percent over the past 12 months, inching closer and closer to $10 per million British thermal units. Yesterday, the front-month Henry Hub contract closed at $9.127 per mmBtu.

The last time gas generation hit a record in the U.S. was the summer of 2020, when gas prices were quite low. When gas prices rise, utilities switch to other fuels, as a report by the American Public Power Association notes. Yet, when other fuels are in short supply, utilities are forced to stick with gas, it seems.

The report makes no mention of wind, solar, and hydro, but it notes that the availability of coal generating capacity this summer was more limited than in previous years because of the ongoing retirement of coal plants.

At the same time, the Financial Times reported this week that some U.S. utilities were delaying the retirement of their coal-fired plants to avoid supply outages because of “delays in obtaining cleaner replacements and strong electricity demand,” per the report.

“While this is a difficult decision, it is necessary to maintain the reliable electricity service our communities have come to expect,” the chief executive of Omaha Public Power District, Javier Fernandez, told the FT.

It seems new wind and solar installations are not coming online fast enough and, even in places with massive build-outs, they are not sufficient to provide the kind of reliable electricity service OPPD’s Fernandez told the FT about.

Indeed, natural gas generation is far from out of favor in the U.S. Last year, the EIA reported there were 27.3 GW of planned new gas capacity to be completed between 2022 and 2025. The additions represent a 6-percent increase to 2021 capacity, which stood at 489.1 GW.

Amid this stronger demand for natural gas, especially from abroad, U.S. shale oil drillers seem to be warming to natural gas once again, Reuters reported this week. While a few years ago they were ready to ship it for next to nothing because it was dirt cheap, now gas is turning into a precious commodity and production is rising.

This month, gas output is seen reaching 93.84 billion cubic feet per day, up by some 6.715 billion cubic feet daily from a year ago. The Haynesville shale will lead with a 13.9-percent increase in production, followed by the Permian, with 7 percent, and Appalachia, where gas output is seen rising by 2.6 percent.

Electricity consumption in the United States is expected to see a 2.4-percent overall increase over 2021 thanks to higher economic activity and a hot summer. Exports will also likely remain strong even though Europe has almost filled up its gas storage caverns ahead of winter. Demand for gas, both domestic and international, appears set for more gains in the coming months.

This means that prices have further to go, especially if demand turns out higher than usual, which depends on the weather. The good news is that between them, natural gas and coal should minimize the risk of power outages in the United States in a way that they can’t in Europe because both gas and coal supply are tight.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Expands Covid Lockdowns 
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase

Oil Prices Flat As OPEC Reveals Export Increase



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com